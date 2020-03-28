Tamar Braxton tells David Adefeso that he wants a miracle baby in quarantine – some fans think she may already be pregnant

One thing is for sure, Tamar Braxton has a baby fever and there is a good chance that during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus, she will get pregnant.

The singer and reality show star is currently in isolation with her boyfriend, David Adefeso, and according to a recent message on Instagram, they are doing everything they can to have their first child together.

The diva, who went to social media the night before to explain that she was busy drinking champagne with David, returned to Instagram the next day to say that she is ready to give Logan a brother.

She wrote, "Sir, please give me a Coronavirus miracle baby."

After some confused followers asked her to clarify what she wrote, she made this comment: "I was referring to baby Milagro in quarantine … 🤦🏽‍♀️ I am lowering my phone to Chile … this cabin fever. 😂😂🙏🏼 "

Fans are happy for Tamar and her boyfriend.

One of them said: “God said done, he will give you that baby in quarantine. I thought of you today when I thought of a ski trip I did about 20 years ago. They kept saying that that's Toni Braxton's sister. I was like, so she's not Toni. Now, here you are just as famous.

This follower stated: “If Toni is the Janet, Tamar is definitely the La Toya of that family. Lies, quarantine, and coronavirus are too far away for your phone to automatically correct itself. We know what you were talking about, Tamar. 🙏🏽🙏🏽You said what you said: make that baby covid-19. 😍🦠 "

Another person explained, “I knew what you wanted to say, and I've also been praying for one. I will add everyone who is requesting one to my prayer tonight. Blessings and decrees for everyone.

David recently praised his family for hugging and loving Tamar.

He wrote in a sweet note: “It always amazes me to see how Tamar and my family met from the moment they met in Nigeria; they love her, and she loves them back. During dessert, my mother got up to speak and called Tamar her daughter. I wasn't surprised: My family embraced Tamar's wonderful simile, deep kindness, and infectious sense of humor, almost as strongly as he did my family's deeply conservative and Christian African roots. But what if my family hadn't accepted it? As with many African American families, many African parents and families tend to get too involved in their children's relationships and married life, often to the detriment of the young couple's relationship (heck, I've seen some of the mothers of my friends). moving into the couple's home right after marriage, which often makes life in-law impossible for the daughter-in-law.) I promised that I would never put Tamar through the misery that I have seen other couples go through with the man's family. So I informed my family from the start that they had no other choice! Or they love Tamar as they love me and accept her as I accept her … o. They risk losing me entirely. Needless to say, I haven't worried! My mother treats Tamar as her fourth daughter (I have three sisters) and Beans as her thirteenth grandson, my sisters appreciate her how they are made and my brothers adore my @tamarbraxton almost as much as I do. Welcome to the Adefeso family, Tamar! ”

Tamar is very happy right now.



