Tamar Braxton clears things up after a backlash over the comment by the & # 39; Baby Miracle of Coronavirus & # 39;

Tamar braxton wants to do something outside of quarantine in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. As she and her boyfriend David Adefeso spend their time in social quarantine quarantine together, the young Braxton hopes that she will have a lot of joy as a result.

Taking her Instagram stories on Friday, March 27, Tamar hinted that she had a baby fever. "Sir, please give me a Coronavirus miracle baby," he wrote. His comment quickly caught people's attention as he seemed to be taking the global outbreak lightly.

"Girl what?" someone asked in disbelief. Someone added, "Girl, sit down and stay quarantined," while one person admitted that she didn't know "how to feel about this."

Another comment said, "Why does he say all that." Apparently, thinking that Tamar wanted to have a baby that had coronavirus, one person said, "Huh? Nah just wants a healthy baby."

Catching the wind of the answers, the "Braxton Family Values"The star then clarified in the comments section of TheShadeRoom's post about her." I meant Miracle Quarantined baby … "Tamar clarified." I'm putting my phone in Chile … this cabin fever. "

Tamar's recent post hinted that she had changed her mind about having a baby during the period of self-isolation. In the last web episode of "Tamar Takes," she and David discussed the blockage and how it affected their relationship.

"This blockade is doing some wonders," said David, to which Tamar replied, "Won't it come out in any way? Won't it come and give you what you need?"

David continued: "We will have some babies with coronavirus after nine months!" However, the singer did not seem to like the idea, as she said: "I don't want to be anyone's baby mom!" Although David convinced her that "we can fix that very quickly!"