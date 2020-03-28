Taliban refuse to speak to newly formed Afghan government team | News

%MINIFYHTML04124d02ddbdc255c20d29474b0b116511% %MINIFYHTML04124d02ddbdc255c20d29474b0b116512%

The Taliban have refused to negotiate with a team announced by the Afghan government, the spokesman for the armed group said, in a possible setback for next steps in the US-negotiated peace process.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday that the group will not negotiate with the 21-member team, as it was not selected in a way that included "all Afghan factions."

On Thursday, the Afghan government's Ministry of Peace Affairs announced the team, with United States Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad praised the move as "inclusive,quot;.

The team, led by Masoom Stanekzai, a former head of the National Security Directorate and a supporter of President Ashraf Ghani, includes politicians, former officials, representatives of civil society, including five women.

The United States signed a troop withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February. But progress in the transition to negotiations between the group and the Afghan government has been slowed by a dispute between Afghan politicians.

Negotiations have also been delayed due to a disagreement between the Taliban and the government over the release of prisoners and a possible ceasefire as preconditions for further talks.

Mujahid said the fact that the team was announced by the Afghan government "violated,quot; its agreement with the United States and that not all parties had accepted the team.

"To achieve true and lasting peace, the aforementioned team must be agreed upon by all effective Afghan parties so that it can represent all parties," he said.

In response, Najia Anwari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Peace Affairs, said: "This team was formed after extensive consultation with different layers of Afghan society."

Ghani's political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, has yet to confirm whether he will support the delegation, a move diplomats say would be important given Abdullah's strong influence in the north and west of the country.

Abdullah's spokesman declined on Friday to confirm or deny whether he would support the team. Both the spokesman and the U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

Both Ghani and Abdullah claim to be AfghanistanThe legitimate leader of the disputed September elections.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to mediate between the two leaders to create an "inclusive,quot; government during a day-long visit to Kabul on Monday.

Following his failure to break the political deadlock, Pompeo announced a $ 1 billion aid cut to Afghanistan, who said it could be reversed.