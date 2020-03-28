TAA encourages homeowners to waive late fees, make arrangements for tenants affected by COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Hundreds of thousands of Texans have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. But many people are still expected to pay the rent on April 1.

More than 6 million people in Texas rent their homes, according to the Texas Apartment Association.

Carley Crose is one of them.

She has lived in her apartment community in Coppell for six years. But after losing his job in the hotel industry last week, his future continues to change.

"It's a very scary time, so I know I'm not the only one," said Crose.

Fortunately, Crose's lease ends in June. But he recently received a renewal offer from his landlord, asking him to respond next week.

Crose said he can barely think about tomorrow, much less where he will live in June.

"I was really impressed … the fact that they would not give you empathy or leniency," said Crose. "It is not a financial burden for them or for the company."

Crose's concern reflects that of tenants everywhere as they try to make sure where to live and how to pay.

Due to COVID-19, the Texas Supreme Court suspended the residential evictions until April 19. Courts may decide to extend the moratorium county by county.

For example, Dallas County announced it would suspend eviction hearings for the next 60 days, according to a new order released this week.

Collin County decided to suspend all commercial and residential eviction hearings until May 8.

In Denton County, eviction hearings will begin on May 3.

The Tarrant County Courts of Justice have suspended eviction proceedings until further notice.

"The good news for the month of April is that everyone will stay home regardless of ability to pay," said Ian Mattingly, president-elect of the Texas Apartment Association.

TAA issued a FAQ on its website in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Mattingly advised tenants who suffered financial difficulties to inform their owners immediately.

"Providing documentation from an employer or other documentation showing how you have been affected by this crisis will improve your chances of getting the help you need," says the TAA memo. "Ignoring notices and requests to contact your property manager is not advisable."

The Texas Apartment Association has also encouraged homeowners to forego late payments and establish payment arrangements for tenants affected by the pandemic.

"We encourage tenants to communicate and learn about the programs they have available," said Mattingly.

Crose said that now all he wants to buy is more time.

"It really hurts that they don't care about their tenants as much as they care about money," said Crose.

Even if tenants request assistance, there is no guarantee that administrators and landlords can provide it.

Suspension of evictions issued by the Texas Supreme Court does not suspend tenants' responsibility to pay rent.

In fact, tenants can receive an eviction notice during this time, even if the hearing is postponed.

That is why the TAA urges people who can still pay the rent to keep doing so.

Tenants struggling to pay rent can apply for assistance from various nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross, or the United Way.

The Texas Apartment Association includes a list of those groups in its resource guide.