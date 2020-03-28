Sussanne Khan has a beautiful message for her son Hrehaan on his 14th birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan have provided a commendable example for all the couples who separated but are co-parents. Sussanne moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan during the quarantine only so that her children Hrehaan and Hridhaan don't feel the void during these pressing times.

The former couple has taken the step to raise their children together. Interestingly, it is their oldest son, Hrehaan's 14th birthday today. And Sussanne turned to social media to wish her son, Hrehaan, on his special day. She shared a pretty moving video that is a collection of photos of Hrehaan together with the family. Sussanne wrote a beautiful caption to accompany the video. He said: "To my son … where we are going … no one knows … but I have to say:" You are on the way … to the best 'there'. what is … happy? 14th birthday my Ray of & # 39; Sonshine & # 39 ;. Today, tomorrow and beyond, forever, you have me deep in my heart.

Nice, isn't it? We wish Hrehaan a very happy birthday too.