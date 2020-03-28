Suspect driving in excess of 120 mph caught during CHP chase – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Even on roads empty of heavy traffic from the current coronavirus shelter in place, the California Highway Patrol says speeding drivers remain a problem, including one stopped after accelerating to speeds above 120 mph.

An incident occurred early Thursday morning. Oakland and CHP Contra Costa officers chased a high-speed driver from San Francisco to Oakland Airport and then to Contra Costa County. The driver was finally caught after the spiked strips crushed the vehicle's tires, stopping him.

The search was captured in the following video.

Castro Valley CHP posted a photo on social media of some of the tickets that officers wrote last Sunday. Seven drivers were cited for going over 100 mph and a ticket went to someone who was allegedly doing 117 mph. And the driver was in an uninsured Hyundai.

"There are some vehicles that move faster than normal and faster than allowed by law," said San Jose CHP officer Ross Lee, adding that his office does not take a discreet or lenient approach during this time. .

"We are still out there and we make sure there is a proper app for people who are speeding, driving distracted, driving under the influence and we are still providing a high level of safety and service," Ross said.

Pleasant Hill police tweeted a photo of an alleged speeder getting a ticket in that city under the hashtag, "#wearestillhere."

A man who drives for a living expects his fellow motorists to get the message and just slow down.

"Stay safe there, drive carefully," said Mark Vickers, who drives a truck for a living. "We are all in this together, you know."

But with fewer cars on the road overall, the CHP is writing fewer fines for speeding. In March 2019, the office wrote 742 speeding tickets. So far, in March 2020, records show that officers wrote only 205 speeding tickets.