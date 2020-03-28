Surveillance tape shows Amber Heard flirting with Elon Musk in Johnny Depp's private elevator

WENN / Avalon

The screenshots of the surveillance images seem to corroborate the claim of the star of & # 39; Alice in Wonderland & # 39; that the & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; actress began an affair with the Tesla magnate a month after their marriage.

New photos have appeared showing Amber Heard hugging Elon Musk in a private elevator to Johnny DeppThe private attic. The images, taken from a surveillance tape inside the elevator, see Amber dressed in a bikini with the arm of the Tesla tycoon surrounding her as they traveled in the elevator in the luxurious apartment in downtown Los Angeles, where she once lived with Johnny.

At one point, the 33-year-old actress, wearing what appeared to be a towel over her bikini, leaned forward and rested her head on Elon's chest. According to Daily Mail, which obtained the photos, there are no clues as to when the images were taken, but the site notes that security guards have previously stated that the CEO of SpaceX visited the actress multiple times before and after she requested the divorce in May. 2016

The images appear to support Johnny's claim that the "Aquaman"Star started a love affair with the 48-year-old businessman a month after their marriage. Elon has denied this, saying they only started seeing each other after Amber separated from the actor and their relationship did not turn romantic" until some time ago. later."

While Johnny and Amber have been embroiled in a long and ongoing legal battle, Elon has been drawn into it. The " Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald"The actor cited the billionaire for his text messages as part of a $ 50 million defamation case against Amber.

Earlier this month, Johnny's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis and fellow actor Javier Bardem They have defended the 56-year-old actor against Amber's allegations of assault. The French actress, who dated Johnny for 14 years and is the mother of her children Lily and Jack, stated: "I am aware of the allegations of which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny for over 4 years."

"This is not at all like the real Johnny I have met, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say that he was never violent or abusive to me …" he added. "These outrageous statements have been really distressing, and they also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have continued to believe these false facts. This is as annoying as it has helped so many people in their personal and professional lives, with kindness and generosity. "

Meanwhile, Javier, who stars alongside Johnny in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"he supported his friend as a victim of" lies "made by" toxic beings ".