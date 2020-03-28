Supermarket workers handle crowds and fears as coronavirus outbreak continues

%MINIFYHTMLe22eb9c9396a81d16ab2eca9e845d55011% %MINIFYHTMLe22eb9c9396a81d16ab2eca9e845d55012%

Grocery store employees are among the front-line workers as Colorado struggles with a coronavirus outbreak, playing a kind of Russian roulette with his health for a modest salary while dealing with masses of sometimes frantic customers.

"You're afraid of everything, it's normal, even if you wash your hands 100 times a day, even if you use disinfectant," said Giuseppina Petty, who works in the cheese department at King Soopers in Boulder. "Fear is within you, but you don't want to show it."

Petty had worked 14 days in a row until Friday. She said she is grateful for her manager, who controls employees and tries to make adjustments, and a company that has hired more people to meet demand.

Lori Tattershall of Thornton said one of the most challenging aspects of her Walmart job in recent weeks has been seeing people who need items and not being able to help them. But you are also concerned that someone with COVID-19 enters and infects others.

"It is crazy, scary, and satisfying to be able to help others, but it is also serious enough that I want to step back and wonder why I am doing this," Tattershall said. "I am a homebody and this is the job I got to help my family with bills and get comfortable, but now we have this virus."

Many, but not all, buyers have appreciated workers.

Denver resident Ashley Bishop recalled seeing a woman in a store scolding an employee, almost crying in frustration at not finding what she needed. Bishop said he made sure to thank the employee for his hard work.

"(People) should remember that they are dealing with humans, and this is a difficult time for them," he said.

Mike Gillette, director of customer service at Safeway, said 1% of people may be frustrated with employees, but most understand it. Compliments have been flooding lately, he said.

He recalled the story of a bagger who was talking to a customer desperate for toilet paper. The employee went home, picked up a package he had just bought, and returned it to the customer.

"I could tell you 20 stories like that," said Gillette.

King Soopers spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge shared similar stories of employees buying seniors to make sure they get the paper products they need and others who make surgical masks for healthcare workers. She called them "our heroes who wear aprons instead of capes."

While the largest grocery stores have seen the most traffic, local grocery stores have also not been immune.

Emilio Velázquez-Casias, manager of Marczyk Fine Foods in Denver, said the store has seen a 50% increase in customers in the past two weeks, and that employees have worked a significant amount of overtime. To cope with the influx, managers have hired temporary employees, many of whom lost their jobs with restaurant closings.

"While I'm worried, while I'm scared … it gives me the opportunity to be rock and show everyone that this is really crazy, but we are all together," said Velázquez-Casias.

Some of the heroes in aprons want more than praise: they want protections.

Union workers in supermarket chains demand protective equipment and plastic partitions in the records of all stores. Colorado Safeway stores have added them, and King Soopers has announced plans to do so. They also want more ways to limit the number of buyers at a time and the distances between them. Some of the stores have taped the floors to promote social distancing, but employees want to see efforts expand.

"We just want to feel safer in the workplace," said Sandra Chavez, a Safeway employee in Denver. "Many of us enjoy our work."

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union asked Gov. Jared Polis to step in, and asked stores to make some of the proposed changes.

Chavez, who sets item prices and recently worked to help with stocks, said he has never seen anything like this in his 37 years working in a grocery store, for example, having to limit purchases of toilet paper from customers. However, for her, the biggest problem is distancing: she wants her store to provide more support, but she also wants customers to be more compassionate.

"They are right behind you. They are coughing," Chavez said. "They make me really nervous."

