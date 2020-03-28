Super League at 25: When Gary Hetherington and Sheffield Eagles landed | Rugby League News





Leeds CEO Gary Hetherington helped take off Sheffield

When Gary Hetherington and his wife Kath launched into the Sheffield Eagles in the early 1980s, they could scarcely have imagined that their fledgling club would one day begin with a new era of rugby league.

Then, a 27-year-old professional player struggling for his first training opportunity, Hetherington chose Steel City on the fringes of the sport in South Yorkshire as the home of a club that would give him that opportunity, though it was not without its problems.

Trying to make an impact in Sheffield, where soccer dominance, particularly United's two professional clubs, and Wednesday, meant that either rugby code hardly registered a flaw in the sports radar brought its own problems.

It also caused him to have to share Owlerton Stadium with the city's speed racing team and greyhound racing after United withdrew from plans to play at its Bramall Lane home, not to mention that the Eagles lost their Main sponsor prior to his entry into professional play in the 1984/85 season.

"It is fair to say that we had made too many assumptions and believed that there would be interest because Sheffield is a great sports city and is close to the heart of the rugby league," said Hetherington. Sky Sports. "The city council was very interested in creating the club as well.

"Our main sponsor stayed on the road, so we started the club as poor with very little money and in that first season he came 17th in Division Two, so it was a battle for survival from the start."

"It is fair to say that there was very little interest in rugby from any of the codes in Sheffield, so we had to invent the game and try to establish it in schools, the community and generate interest in people to see the team."

"To begin with, the team was made up of players coming into retirement and young players, but it progressively improved and in five years we were promoted to what is now the Super League."

If the Hethingtons had ever questioned why they decided to get involved with such a company in those early years, the first season of the Super League in 1996 had given them an answer with the Eagles and then an established competitive presence in the outstanding rugby league.

Now playing in the city's cavernous Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield had finished in the top 10 teams in the 1994/95 Rugby League Championship season, earning them a spot as one of 12 teams to start the first season. summer rugby.

While traditional clubs Widnes, Hull, Wakefield Trinity, Salford, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster, with whom the Eagles had initially been proposed to merge to form a South Yorkshire team, were relegated, in Division One, the London Broncos and a new French entity.

The 12 teams that started the inaugural Super League season in 1996

The latter was Paris Saint-Germain, who lined up alongside several of the big names who are still involved in the Super League to this day, in addition to characters like Sheffield, Halifax, Oldham Bears and Workington Town.

It was Sheffield who was chosen to open the new competition against Paris at Stade Charlety, with the city's high international profile helping the Eagles get the go-ahead to play that game.

"That was quite interesting because the opening draft games had Paris Saint-Germain against Oldham Bears, but apparently nobody in France had heard of Oldham but had heard of Sheffield," said Hetherington.

"Rugby league authorities at the time and particularly (RFL CEO) Maurice Lindsay thought it would be a much better start with Paris Saint-Germain against Sheffield Eagles in Paris, and that's how we got to be in that first game,quot;.

About 1,500 Eagles fans made the trip to France to cheer on the team in that match, but it was the Parisians who celebrated after achieving a 30-24 victory.

Hetherington, then the team's head coach, admitted he was watching from the stands thinking it wasn't going to be the night on his side after seeing that they didn't take full advantage of some of the early scoring opportunities, but he still remembers with fond memories.

"We hadn't played a game in Paris before, they were a bit of an unknown entity, and we had a good team and we went there as favorites," said Hetherington.

"It was quite painful for us because they beat us, but in many ways they added to the drama because of the result and the size of the crowd."

"It was a fantastic atmosphere and with the victory of the French team, it was a great start for the Super League."

The Eagles finished seventh in the first season of the Super League, but that also ended Hetherington's association with the club he helped found by taking a stake in Leeds with Paul Caddick.

In his role as Rhinos CEO, he has overseen the club emerging as one of the powers of the summer era and has become a hugely influential manager, and believes that the Super League has, for the most part, been positive for the sport of rugby. league.

"He has accomplished some of his goals and not others," said Hetherington. "If you look at the stadiums now and compare the fields we are playing on now, it is chalk and cheese."

Toronto has added an extra dimension abroad to the Super League

"Now we have great facilities and we have Toronto entering the competition, who could have expected that 24 years ago?

"The stadiums have improved, the quality of the game has improved, and the competition has also improved. Now we have very close competition, which we have always sought."

"The expansion has not gone as expected and there have been some casualties along the way, but with the arrival of Toronto, and New York and Ottawa wanting to get in, there are some amazing projects going on there that we couldn't have imagined five, 10 ago or 15 years. "