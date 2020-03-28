Super League at 25: Fabien Devecchi remembers the company Paris Saint-Germain | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML0f284d0237e25dea7d968094938e38be11% %MINIFYHTML0f284d0237e25dea7d968094938e38be12%

Fabien Devecchi played 27 times for Paris Saint-Germain in the Super League, including his opening match with Sheffield Eagles

When Paris Saint-Germain was announced as one of the teams that joined the European Super League more than a quarter of a century ago, there was a real buzz and air of excitement throughout the rugby league world.

None more than within the French players themselves and the medium Fabien Devecchi was only one of those who signed up for PSG.

After playing the game from the age of five, little did he know that 16 years later he would be running on the world stage and participating in the newest creation in the sports world.

"We only found out that Paris Saint-Germain would join the Super League a year before the big start," said Devecchi. Sky Sports.

"We were all very excited about the news and each area of ​​France had a selection tournament to see who would join the team: it was a new project and it was important for everyone to move forward if we wanted to compete in the Super League."

"It was a great time for the rugby league in France as we didn't have a lot of media coverage to promote the sport and it was also huge for the players. If France were to compete against nations like England, New Zealand and Australia, I needed a team in Super League.

The players of Paris Saint-Germain in front of the French magazine Rugby League & # 39; treize & # 39; after his victory on opening night

Devecchi represented France 25 times between 1994 and 2001, with three appearances at the 2000 World Cup, including his loss in the quarterfinals to the eventual New Zealand runner-up.

His international career also took him everywhere, debuting against Canada in Montreal and being lifeless for his last international appearance in Johannesburg against South Africa.

Naturally, the Super League night showcase at Charlety Stadium was one that generated a multitude of emotions for everyone involved, and nothing more than Devecchi himself.

"I was sick the day before the game from stress!" Devecchi said. "We were very excited to play and we knew we had to act because we were playing on television and it was the first game in the Super League."

"The day was like playing a final, everything went so fast! We were impressed by the large crowd, especially since the rugby league in France is more popular in the south, so we knew we had to impress them. The occasion was magical for us "

It was a memorable start to the first season of the Super League in Paris

"I've only seen the highlights of our first game, but every time I see it I feel very proud when I realize that I was part of the first game of the Super League."

"It was the first big moment of my career: most of the team played together for the French team, so we knew each other well."

"The year before Paris Saint-Germain was created, we all saw English teams on television: teams like Wigan, St Helens, Leeds and Bradford were big names."

"When we traveled to England to play against them, we couldn't believe we were playing against the teams we saw on television. It was a great experience for us because we were all very young at the time. It was magical to play against them."

Devecchi came off the bench on the opening night of the Super League and was with the club for the two years of its existence, making 27 appearances in the Super League and scoring twice during his time at the club.

"The first year in Paris was very good, we had very good crowds, so it was nice to play in front," said Devecchi. "Not many fans fully understood the rugby league, but they came after their jobs and supported us and made it a lot of fun."

"The following year was more difficult as most of the French players returned to their local clubs and only a few of us were left. We had many foreign players and a bigger team to be able to compete."

1:29 Fabien Devecchi scored his first Super League attempt in 1996 against the London Broncos Fabien Devecchi scored his first Super League attempt in 1996 against the London Broncos

"It would be nice to have a team in Paris, but it is difficult since most of the rugby league in France is played in the south. The Catalan Dragons have been successful because they have great support and many English fans who travel to look at their teams play. "

After the Paris Saint-Germain company came and went, Devecchi spent the 1998 season in England with Widnes, making 19 appearances for the club and landing nine times for the Cheshire team.

After a period of training in the rugby union, Devecchi returned to the sport and trains Villeneuve in French Elite 1. Having experienced the British game first hand, he knows how important it is for the game in France to have a presence in the Super League , especially for aspiring young French people.

"We need to support the Dragons alongside Toulouse Olympique in the Championship, who are now also ready to move into the Super League," said Devecchi.

"It is important for the French rugby league to have these two teams because all French players have the ambition to play for them."

Devecchi is now head coach of the villeneuve leopards of the French elite 1

On the health and future of the rugby league in France, Devecchi admits that more needs to be done to spread the message and raise awareness of the rugby league.

"Rugby League is a lovely sport to watch, but we need to have more media attention, we lose coverage," said Devecchi.

"Most of the French players are next generation players who have had parents who have played the sport, so they know and understand the game. It is difficult to choose players from other sports because they don't know much about the rugby league."

"We need to work harder to find players in the French rugby league."

