Students graduate early from medical school to fight coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb188dd3df0a38db1010de1fa56991c2711% %MINIFYHTMLb188dd3df0a38db1010de1fa56991c2712%

Public officials and health experts have increasingly referred to the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus in terms of fighting a war.

Members of a new generation of medical students-turned-doctors will soon be heading to the front line, some of whom are allowed to graduate early so they can move on and fight the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has lobbied for more doctors to enter the health care system more quickly to help in this fight, and early graduation is one way to do it.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Fighting the new coronavirus outbreak that still strikes the United States, as well as the rest of the world, has been repeatedly compared to war. And while this does not have the equivalent of a military recruitment, we are beginning to see new steps taken to send the amount to new recruits up front, through efforts like one in New York State that would allow medical students to graduate. early to join this fight.

On Wednesday, NYU Grossman School of Medicine tweeted In fact, this will happen very soon: “Excited to share that pending approval from @NYSEDNews and #LCME, @NYUGrossman will allow selected medical students to graduate early to attract more doctors to the healthcare system more quickly, as we fight for growing spread of # COVID19 #allhandsondeck #NYULangoneHeroes. "

%MINIFYHTMLb188dd3df0a38db1010de1fa56991c2713% %MINIFYHTMLb188dd3df0a38db1010de1fa56991c2714%

This move is a response to an impulse from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to, according to the school, "get more doctors into the health system more quickly." Steven B. Abramson is executive vice dean of the school and told him CNN 122 students who were on track to graduate later this summer were asked if they would like to graduate early and continue and start hospital internships in New York.

%MINIFYHTMLb188dd3df0a38db1010de1fa56991c2715% %MINIFYHTMLb188dd3df0a38db1010de1fa56991c2716%

At the time of this writing, almost 70 had agreed. "It is impressive and it only says a lot about our students and their dedication to caring for people who are sick and being part of a team of doctors who care for these patients," Abramson said of the effort, which would install students in medical programs. internal or emergency rooms in university-affiliated hospitals.

It goes without saying that it is a much-needed effort in New York, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States. Most of all cases in the United States are now in New York – more than 30,000, in fact, with more than 23,000 in New York City alone.

As of Friday morning, meanwhile, the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 86,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed to date in the US. USA, with more than 1,300 deaths.

Image Source: John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock