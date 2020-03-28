Sports Q: What is your all-time favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

What is your favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game of all time?

I've been thinking about this a lot today, probably because in normal times we'd be in the heart of March Madness. As much as I like baseball, I think I miss it more than any other sporting event right now.

My favorite game probably doesn't match the best game. For me, the best game was the 1992 Elite Eight showdown between Duke and Kentucky, when Christian Laettner built his legend even more annoying. (At least beat Rick Pitino.) I'll also hear arguments for Villanova's victory over North Carolina in the 2016 Final, Houston's upset by the North Carolina State in the '83 Final, and one really passed by. high, Michigan's victory over Seton Hall in the final of '89.

But my favorite is Kansas' win over Oklahoma in the '88 final. That was my last year in high school, and there's probably no point in my life that I've loved basketball more. That Kansas team was led by Danny Manning, whose game was a combination of Paul Pierce and Magic Johnson at the time. If you didn't see him as a college player, before a knee injury affected his NBA career, you missed it.

I'll also accept anything involving LSU's Chris Jackson or Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson, probably my two favorite college players of all time.

But what do others think? What is your favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game of all time? I'll hear you in the comments.