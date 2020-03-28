Sports on TV Today: What to Watch on ESPN, Fox Sports, and Other Channels for Saturday, March 28

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared the world of live sporting events, leaving a huge hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to fill that gap at least momentarily by providing replays of classic games.
It has been a success so far. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.
Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games that will be shown on Saturday to help fans get their sports solution.
ESPN schedule for Saturday
ESPN will show four classic baseball games as part of "Strikeout Saturday,quot;. All four games featured 20-strikeout performances by all-time great pitchers: Roger Clemens (1986), Nolan Ryan (1998), Randy Johnson (2001) and Max Scherzer (2016). In addition, ESPN will also showcase basketball and college football games from last season on networks like ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network.
|Time
|Sport
|Game
|Channel
|4 a.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn
|ESPNU
|5 am.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Texas vs Oklahoma
|Longhorn Net
|6 am.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State
|ESPNU
|6 am.
|NCAA Football
|Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson
|ACC Network
|7 am.
|NCAA Women's Basketball
|No. 16 Texas A,amp;M vs No. 25 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8 a.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor
|ESPNU
|9 a.m.
|NCAA Football
|Louisville vs NC State
|ACC Network
|09:30 am.
|NCAA Baseball
|No. 18 Texas A,amp;M vs Alabama
|SEC Network
|10 a.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Colorado State vs Utah State
|ESPNU
|Noon
|MLB
|1986 Mariners vs Red Sox
|ESPN
|Noon
|NCAA Women's Basketball
|No. 22 Florida State vs No. 10 NC State (ACC Championship)
|ESPNU
|Noon
|NCAA Football
|NC State vs Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Noon
|NCAA Football
|Texas vs Oklahoma
|Longhorn Net
|2 p.m.
|MLB
|1998 Astros vs Cubs
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Texas A,amp;M vs Tennessee
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Football
|Syracuse vs Louisville
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|MLB
|2001 Reds vs Diamondbacks
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women's Basketball
|No. 3 Oregon vs No. 4 UConn
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Football
|State of Mississippi vs Texas A,amp;M
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|MLB
|Tigres vs Nationals 2016
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Football
|Duke vs Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Texas vs Oklahoma
|Longhorn Net
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Texas A,amp;M vs No. 17 Auburn
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women's Basketball
|No. 9 Mississippi State vs No. 1 South Carolina
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Football
|No. 24 Virginia Tech vs Virginia
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Football
|Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs Texas A,amp;M
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|No. 18 Iowa vs No. 24 Michigan State
|ESPNU
Fox Sports schedule for Saturday
Fox Sports will have several rotating reverse ring hoops games throughout the day on the Red Big Ten, especially the Michigan State "upset,quot; by Duke and Zion Williamson to advance to last year's Final Four. But its biggest draw could be reruns of past Westminster Dog Shows, from 2014 to 2019 (here's a look at this year's winners) on FS1.
|Time
|Sport
|Game
|Channel
|05:30 am.
|NASCAR
|ENASCAr iRacing Pro Invitational Series
|FS1
|6 am.
|NCAA Football
|2016 Oklahoma at Texas Tech
|FS2
|6 am.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Nebraska 2014 in the state of Michigan
|Red Big Ten
|7 am.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2014 Wisconsin in Nebraska
|Red Big Ten
|7:30 am.
|Dog shows
|Best of the Westminster Dog Show 2014
|FS1
|8 a.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Michigan 2015 in the Northwest
|Red Big Ten
|08:30 am.
|Dog shows
|Best of the Westminster Dog Show 2015
|FS1
|9 a.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|Michigan 2017 in the Northwest
|Red Big Ten
|09:30 am.
|Dog shows
|Best of the Westminster Dog Show 2016
|FS1
|10 a.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2008 Minnesota vs Indiana (Big Ten Tournament)
|Red Big Ten
|10:30 a.m.
|Dog shows
|Coronado: Inside the Westminster Dog Show 2017
|FS1
|11am.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2009 Minnesota in Wisconsin
|Red Big Ten
|11:30 am.
|Dog shows
|Coronado: Inside the 2018 Westminster Dog Show
|FS1
|Noon
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas
|Red Big Ten
|12:30 pm.
|Dog shows
|Coronado: Inside the Westminster Dog Show 2019
|FS1
|1 pm.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2019: Michigan State vs Duke
|Red Big Ten
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|1989 Illinois in Indiana
|Red Big Ten
|2:30 pm.
|NCAA Baseball
|Ohio State in Indiana
|Red Big Ten
|3 p.m.
|MLB
|2016 World Series Game 7: Cubs in Indians
|Fox
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas
|Red Big Ten
|5 pm.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2019: Michigan State vs Duke
|Red Big Ten
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2011 Kentucky in Indiana
|Red Big Ten
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2011 Ohio State in Indiana
|Red Big Ten
|7 p.m.
|NASCAR
|2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas
|Red Big Ten
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2019: Michigan State vs Duke
|Red Big Ten
|10 p.m.
|Women's Football
|2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals: France vs United States
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2013 Michigan in Wisconsin
|Red Big Ten
|10:30 pm.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2018 Big East Tournament Final: Providence vs Villanova
|FS2
|11 p.m.
|NCAA Men's Basketball
|2013 Michigan in Wisconsin
|Red Big Ten
CBS Sports schedule for Saturday
CBS Sports Network will have a host of Elite Eight throwbacks on Saturday, the day the Elite Eight games would be played before the NCAA Tournament was canceled. However, it is a really strong rotation. Kentucky fans might not want to avoid CBS around noon with broadcasting at noon, and the most heartbreaking original loss in the history of the NCAA tournament following a couple of hours later. Of course, Wildcats fans will want to tune in at 4 p.m. for the revenge game against Duke in 1998, and beats Michigan in 2014 and Notre Dame in 2015 that led to the consecutive Final Fours.
|Time
|Year and round
|Match
|8 a.m.
|NCAA 2004 Elite Eight Tournament
|Oklahoma State vs St. Joe & # 39; s
|10 a.m.
|NCAA Tournament 2005 Elite Eight
|Illinois vs Arizona
|Noon
|NCAA Tournament 2017 Elite Eight 2017
|North Carolina vs Kentucky
|2 p.m.
|1992 NCAA Elite Eight Tournament
|Duke vs Kentucky
|4 p.m.
|1998 NCAA Elite Eight Tournament
|Kentucky vs Duke
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Tournament 2014 Elite Eight
|Kentucky vs Michigan
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Elite Tournament 8 2015
|Kentucky vs Notre Dame
|10 p.m.
|1992 NCAA Elite Eight Tournament
|Duke vs Kentucky
MLB network schedule for Saturday
Yankees fans must get up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone, who hit his famous home run against rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 am. MLB Network. The channel will also show 1986 games between the Mets and Astros, including the incredible pitcher duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run won) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 run won). in Game 5 and the 16-entry thriller in Game 6.
|Time
|Game
|Match
|05:30 am.
|2003 ALCS Game 7
|Red Sox in the Yankees
|2:30 pm.
|1986 NLCS Game 5
|Astros at Mets
|8 p.m.
|1986 NLCS Game 6
|Mets in the Astros
NBA TV Schedule for Saturday
NBA TV will play the entire 2013 NBA Finals series between the Heat and Spurs, including Ray Allen's shot in Game 6 to preserve the series and help LeBron James win his second NBA title, which airs. at 4pm on Saturday. After the conclusion of that series, NBA TV will broadcast a repeat of Michael Jordan's 69 points scored in an overtime victory against the Cavaliers. And to end the night will be the 2014 NBA Finals where the Spurs took revenge and easily beat the Heat 4-1.
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|6 am.
|2013 NBA Finals Game 1
|Spurs in the heat
|8 a.m.
|NBA Final 2013 Game 2
|Spurs in the heat
|10 a.m.
|2013 NBA Final Game 3
|Heat on spurs
|Noon
|2013 NBA Finals Game 4
|Heat on spurs
|2 p.m.
|2013 NBA Final Game 5
|Heat on spurs
|4 p.m.
|2013 NBA Final Game 6
|Spurs in the heat
|6 p.m.
|2013 NBA Finals Game 7
|Spurs in the heat
|8 p.m.
|March 28, 1990
|Bulls in the Knights
|10 p.m.
|2014 NBA Finals Game 1
|Heat on spurs
|Midnight
|2014 NBA Final 2 Game
|Heat on spurs
|2 am.
|2014 NBA Finals Game 3
|Spurs in the heat
|4 a.m.
|2014 NBA Finals Game 5
|Heat on spurs
NBC Sports Schedule for Saturday
Capitals and Penguins fans looking for a way to rekindle the rivalry will want to tune in to NBC Sports on Saturday night, with three back-to-back clashes between the two teams to be shown starting at 8 p.m.
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|8 p.m.
|May 4, 2009
|Penguins in Capitals
|10 p.m.
|May 10, 2016
|Capitals in penguins
|12:30 am.
|2018 second round game 6
|Capitals in penguins
NHL network hours for Saturday
NHL Network will air the entirety of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins, which will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m., and will continue with the 2020 All-star Skills Competition and the All-Star 2020 Game.
|Time
|Game
|Match
|8 a.m.
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1
|Blues at Bruins
|10 a.m.
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 2
|Blues at Bruins
|Noon
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 3
|Bruins at Blues
|1:30 in the afternoon.
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 4
|Bruins at Blues
|3:30 pm.
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 5
|Blues at Bruins
|5:30 pm.
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 6
|Bruins at Blues
|7 p.m.
|2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7
|Blues at Bruins
|9 p.m.
|2020 All-Star Skills Contest
|11 p.m.
|2020 All-Star Game
