Sports on TV Today: What to Watch on ESPN, Fox Sports, and Other Channels for Saturday, March 28

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared the world of live sporting events, leaving a huge hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to fill that gap at least momentarily by providing replays of classic games.

It has been a success so far. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games that will be shown on Saturday to help fans get their sports solution.

ESPN schedule for Saturday

ESPN will show four classic baseball games as part of "Strikeout Saturday,quot;. All four games featured 20-strikeout performances by all-time great pitchers: Roger Clemens (1986), Nolan Ryan (1998), Randy Johnson (2001) and Max Scherzer (2016). In addition, ESPN will also showcase basketball and college football games from last season on networks like ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network.

Time Sport Game Channel 4 a.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn ESPNU 5 am. NCAA Men's Basketball Texas vs Oklahoma Longhorn Net 6 am. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State ESPNU 6 am. NCAA Football Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson ACC Network 7 am. NCAA Women's Basketball No. 16 Texas A,amp;M vs No. 25 Tennessee SEC Network 8 a.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor ESPNU 9 a.m. NCAA Football Louisville vs NC State ACC Network 09:30 am. NCAA Baseball No. 18 Texas A,amp;M vs Alabama SEC Network 10 a.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Colorado State vs Utah State ESPNU Noon MLB 1986 Mariners vs Red Sox ESPN Noon NCAA Women's Basketball No. 22 Florida State vs No. 10 NC State (ACC Championship) ESPNU Noon NCAA Football NC State vs Georgia Tech ACC Network Noon NCAA Football Texas vs Oklahoma Longhorn Net 2 p.m. MLB 1998 Astros vs Cubs ESPN 2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Texas A,amp;M vs Tennessee SEC Network 2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State ESPNU 3 p.m. NCAA Football Syracuse vs Louisville ACC Network 4 p.m. MLB 2001 Reds vs Diamondbacks ESPN 4 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball No. 3 Oregon vs No. 4 UConn ESPNU 4 p.m. NCAA Football State of Mississippi vs Texas A,amp;M SEC Network 6 p.m. MLB Tigres vs Nationals 2016 ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona ESPNU 6 p.m. NCAA Football Duke vs Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Texas vs Oklahoma Longhorn Net 7 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Texas A,amp;M vs No. 17 Auburn SEC Network 8 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball No. 9 Mississippi State vs No. 1 South Carolina ESPNU 9 p.m. NCAA Football No. 24 Virginia Tech vs Virginia ACC Network 9 p.m. NCAA Football Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs Texas A,amp;M SEC Network 10 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 18 Iowa vs No. 24 Michigan State ESPNU

Fox Sports schedule for Saturday

Fox Sports will have several rotating reverse ring hoops games throughout the day on the Red Big Ten, especially the Michigan State "upset,quot; by Duke and Zion Williamson to advance to last year's Final Four. But its biggest draw could be reruns of past Westminster Dog Shows, from 2014 to 2019 (here's a look at this year's winners) on FS1.

Time Sport Game Channel 05:30 am. NASCAR ENASCAr iRacing Pro Invitational Series FS1 6 am. NCAA Football 2016 Oklahoma at Texas Tech FS2 6 am. NCAA Men's Basketball Nebraska 2014 in the state of Michigan Red Big Ten 7 am. NCAA Men's Basketball 2014 Wisconsin in Nebraska Red Big Ten 7:30 am. Dog shows Best of the Westminster Dog Show 2014 FS1 8 a.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Michigan 2015 in the Northwest Red Big Ten 08:30 am. Dog shows Best of the Westminster Dog Show 2015 FS1 9 a.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Michigan 2017 in the Northwest Red Big Ten 09:30 am. Dog shows Best of the Westminster Dog Show 2016 FS1 10 a.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 2008 Minnesota vs Indiana (Big Ten Tournament) Red Big Ten 10:30 a.m. Dog shows Coronado: Inside the Westminster Dog Show 2017 FS1 11am. NCAA Men's Basketball 2009 Minnesota in Wisconsin Red Big Ten 11:30 am. Dog shows Coronado: Inside the 2018 Westminster Dog Show FS1 Noon NCAA Men's Basketball 1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas Red Big Ten 12:30 pm. Dog shows Coronado: Inside the Westminster Dog Show 2019 FS1 1 pm. NCAA Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2019: Michigan State vs Duke Red Big Ten 2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 1989 Illinois in Indiana Red Big Ten 2:30 pm. NCAA Baseball Ohio State in Indiana Red Big Ten 3 p.m. MLB 2016 World Series Game 7: Cubs in Indians Fox 4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas Red Big Ten 5 pm. NCAA Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2019: Michigan State vs Duke Red Big Ten 6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 2011 Kentucky in Indiana Red Big Ten 7 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 2011 Ohio State in Indiana Red Big Ten 7 p.m. NASCAR 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 FS1 8 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas Red Big Ten 9 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2019: Michigan State vs Duke Red Big Ten 10 p.m. Women's Football 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals: France vs United States FS1 10 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 2013 Michigan in Wisconsin Red Big Ten 10:30 pm. NCAA Men's Basketball 2018 Big East Tournament Final: Providence vs Villanova FS2 11 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 2013 Michigan in Wisconsin Red Big Ten

CBS Sports schedule for Saturday

CBS Sports Network will have a host of Elite Eight throwbacks on Saturday, the day the Elite Eight games would be played before the NCAA Tournament was canceled. However, it is a really strong rotation. Kentucky fans might not want to avoid CBS around noon with broadcasting at noon, and the most heartbreaking original loss in the history of the NCAA tournament following a couple of hours later. Of course, Wildcats fans will want to tune in at 4 p.m. for the revenge game against Duke in 1998, and beats Michigan in 2014 and Notre Dame in 2015 that led to the consecutive Final Fours.

Time Year and round Match 8 a.m. NCAA 2004 Elite Eight Tournament Oklahoma State vs St. Joe & # 39; s 10 a.m. NCAA Tournament 2005 Elite Eight Illinois vs Arizona Noon NCAA Tournament 2017 Elite Eight 2017 North Carolina vs Kentucky 2 p.m. 1992 NCAA Elite Eight Tournament Duke vs Kentucky 4 p.m. 1998 NCAA Elite Eight Tournament Kentucky vs Duke 6 p.m. NCAA Tournament 2014 Elite Eight Kentucky vs Michigan 8 p.m. NCAA Elite Tournament 8 2015 Kentucky vs Notre Dame 10 p.m. 1992 NCAA Elite Eight Tournament Duke vs Kentucky

MLB network schedule for Saturday

Yankees fans must get up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone, who hit his famous home run against rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 am. MLB Network. The channel will also show 1986 games between the Mets and Astros, including the incredible pitcher duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run won) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 run won). in Game 5 and the 16-entry thriller in Game 6.

Time Game Match 05:30 am. 2003 ALCS Game 7 Red Sox in the Yankees 2:30 pm. 1986 NLCS Game 5 Astros at Mets 8 p.m. 1986 NLCS Game 6 Mets in the Astros

NBA TV Schedule for Saturday

NBA TV will play the entire 2013 NBA Finals series between the Heat and Spurs, including Ray Allen's shot in Game 6 to preserve the series and help LeBron James win his second NBA title, which airs. at 4pm on Saturday. After the conclusion of that series, NBA TV will broadcast a repeat of Michael Jordan's 69 points scored in an overtime victory against the Cavaliers. And to end the night will be the 2014 NBA Finals where the Spurs took revenge and easily beat the Heat 4-1.

Time Date / game Match 6 am. 2013 NBA Finals Game 1 Spurs in the heat 8 a.m. NBA Final 2013 Game 2 Spurs in the heat 10 a.m. 2013 NBA Final Game 3 Heat on spurs Noon 2013 NBA Finals Game 4 Heat on spurs 2 p.m. 2013 NBA Final Game 5 Heat on spurs 4 p.m. 2013 NBA Final Game 6 Spurs in the heat 6 p.m. 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 Spurs in the heat 8 p.m. March 28, 1990 Bulls in the Knights 10 p.m. 2014 NBA Finals Game 1 Heat on spurs Midnight 2014 NBA Final 2 Game Heat on spurs 2 am. 2014 NBA Finals Game 3 Spurs in the heat 4 a.m. 2014 NBA Finals Game 5 Heat on spurs

NBC Sports Schedule for Saturday

Capitals and Penguins fans looking for a way to rekindle the rivalry will want to tune in to NBC Sports on Saturday night, with three back-to-back clashes between the two teams to be shown starting at 8 p.m.

Time Date / game Match 8 p.m. May 4, 2009 Penguins in Capitals 10 p.m. May 10, 2016 Capitals in penguins 12:30 am. 2018 second round game 6 Capitals in penguins

NHL network hours for Saturday

NHL Network will air the entirety of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins, which will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m., and will continue with the 2020 All-star Skills Competition and the All-Star 2020 Game.