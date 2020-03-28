Sparks Guard Sydney Wiese tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese is the last professional athlete to test positive for the new coronavirus.

According to the Sparks, Wiese was tested for the disease after returning to the United States after playing abroad in Spain.

Wiese said on Twitter that she was experiencing mild symptoms, including a loss of taste and smell.

The symptoms I showed were loss of taste and smell. They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms. – Sydney Wiese (@ swiesebaby24) March 27, 2020

"The problem we are facing is the lack of accessibility to the evidence," he continued in another tweet. "I was denied twice, because I was not showing enough symptoms, but I am someone who SHOULD receive a test. I am not sure if I am okay or not, some symptoms, but not the main ones."

The Sparks said they were in direct communication with Wiese and wished him a speedy recovery.

"She has been in isolation at her Phoenix home since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus," the Sparks said in a statement.