Spanish princess becomes the first royalty to die of coronavirus

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma he has become the first member of a royal family to die due to Coronavirus complications

%MINIFYHTMLfd7be8ce96cef981ac0e3c2721617ccb11% %MINIFYHTMLfd7be8ce96cef981ac0e3c2721617ccb12%

The younger brother of the Spanish princess turned to social media to announce the tragedy on Thursday.

"This afternoon … our sister María Teresa de Borbón-Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six." Prince Sixtus Enrique de Borbón-Parmasaid the Duke of Aranjuez, in a statement on Facebook.

According to the prince, a memorial service was held in honor of Maria Teresa on Friday in Madrid.

As some know, Maria Teresa was referred to as the "Red Princess,quot; for her progressive views. She was an advocate for women's rights and had many socialist ideas.

How Persons She was reportedly a beloved and recognized professor at the Sorbonne in Paris and a professor of sociology at the Complutense University of Madrid. In addition, the media indicates that she was one of the first to support CIVIS (the open university system, which links schools in eight European nations) and studied Islam, particularly with regard to the rights of women in Arab nations.