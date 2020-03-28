Spanish princess becomes the first royalty to die of coronavirus

Nieboer / PPE / Sipa / Shutterstock
Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma he has become the first member of a royal family to die due to Coronavirus complications
The younger brother of the Spanish princess turned to social media to announce the tragedy on Thursday.
"This afternoon … our sister María Teresa de Borbón-Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six." Prince Sixtus Enrique de Borbón-Parmasaid the Duke of Aranjuez, in a statement on Facebook.
According to the prince, a memorial service was held in honor of Maria Teresa on Friday in Madrid.
As some know, Maria Teresa was referred to as the "Red Princess,quot; for her progressive views. She was an advocate for women's rights and had many socialist ideas.
How Persons She was reportedly a beloved and recognized professor at the Sorbonne in Paris and a professor of sociology at the Complutense University of Madrid. In addition, the media indicates that she was one of the first to support CIVIS (the open university system, which links schools in eight European nations) and studied Islam, particularly with regard to the rights of women in Arab nations.
The news of the death of the Spanish princess comes weeks after the death of Spain. King Philip VI negative result for COVID-19. Additionally, Forbes It was recently reported that Spain has become the second country most affected by COVID-19, just after Italy.
Another real member who will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic? Prince carlos.
On Wednesday, it was learned that the British royal member tested positive. "He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual," a Clarence House statement read.
"The tests were conducted by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for the tests," the statement continued. "It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks."
Queen Elizabeth II Y Prince phillip have been practicing social distancing on their Windsor estate while Prince william, Kate Middleton and her three children have stayed on their farm in Anmer Hall, Harper's Bazaar reported.
