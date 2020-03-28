SpaceX parachute won't delay Crew Dragon launch – BGR

%MINIFYHTML836824d21cf4b8fb1ec17653c9f9c11511% %MINIFYHTML836824d21cf4b8fb1ec17653c9f9c11512%

NASA seems to indicate that its planned launch of a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station is still on track for a launch in late May.

A problem during the Crew Dragon parachute design test resulted in the destruction of the test hardware, but SpaceX maintains that the problem was not related to parachutes.

The launch will see a couple of NASA astronauts fly aboard SpaceX hardware for the first time.

SpaceX's next test flight from its Crew Dragon spacecraft will be the first manned mission to use the company's hardware. It's a big deal for both SpaceX and NASA, which recruited SpaceX as part of its Commercial Crew program alongside its competitor Boeing. NASA recently suggested it would be ready to launch the first two astronauts on a Crew Dragon spacecraft in May, but a recent parachute test put that timeline in jeopardy.

As reported yesterday, the test was not exactly as SpaceX or NASA would have liked. While transporting a dummy object in the air to test the Crew Dragon parachute system that had been installed in it, the helicopter used for the test became unstable and the object had to be released. It was destroyed on impact with the ground, but no one was injured.

NASA is very particular about the criteria it sets for its partners, particularly when the hardware being tested will be responsible for the safety of its own astronauts. So when SpaceX announced the bug test, it wasn't immediately clear whether or not the unfortunate issue would affect the timeline for sending the first humans into space in Crew Dragon.

In a new update released today by NASA, the agency acknowledges the problem with the parachute test and appears to support the decision of the helicopter pilot to release the test object to keep the plane's crew safe. More importantly, the update mentions the same "mid to late May,quot; window for the launch of SpaceX's first manned mission, which is good news.

From NASA:

Although losing a test device is never a desired result, NASA and SpaceX will always prioritize the safety of our equipment over hardware. We are looking at the parachute test plan now and all the data we already have to determine the next steps before flying the next Demo-2 flight test in mid to late May.

Certainly, NASA and SpaceX may be able to redo the test before the planned launch window and sort everything out to avoid any delay. However, it's still unclear when those additional tests would occur, and with the current global health crisis threatening to sideline all kinds of projects across industries, meeting the May release window could still be a challenge.

Image Source: NASA