South End restaurant offers free meals to Cathedral High students

Cathedral High School is just one of many schools that closed amid the coronavirus public health crisis. South End School offers free lunch pickup to students upon request, but BlackJack Pasta Kitchen wants students to know that they can also cross the street for a free meal.

%MINIFYHTML8ce3c567ff332a8737b192445161f92f11% %MINIFYHTML8ce3c567ff332a8737b192445161f92f12%

"Meals are on the go, of course, due to restrictions," said Michael Kieloch, director of marketing and communications for the school. "This provides students with an additional meal (dinner, something like that) that they cannot get from some of the other programs available."

Cathedral High and BlackJack have forged a relationship since the Italian venue opened its doors in the neighborhood in July 2019, and have partnered for school events in the past. The restaurant even provided free food for school staff on the first day of the school year.

BlackJack owner Jack Rozza decided to contact the high school administration with the offer to provide meals to students on March 17, after Governor Charlie Baker initially announced that the schools would be closed for three weeks. The governor then extended the closure until May 4, and Rozza said his offer is still holding. To participate in this promotion, Cathedral High students only need to present their school IDs, and Rozza said they can ask for "whatever they want."

“All those children come in after school. They always come and hang out there, they eat there, ”he said. "They helped me when I first opened, so I thought, 'Why not return something? "