Schools across the United States have been closed, most with little notice.

And many state and local officials are unsure when classes will resume.

Some may be closed for several more weeks or months.

In the state of Virginia, schools have been canceled for the rest of the year.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane discusses what that means for families and students.