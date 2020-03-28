So now everyone in Colorado knows what it's like to be food insecure, not just one in seven of us

What if I can't get enough food? Judging from the exhausted shelves at the grocery store, it's a question on many people's minds. Despite the fact that supermarkets are replenishing themselves as fast as they can, the feeling of scarcity is hard to shake. That disturbing feeling is not new to all of us. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in seven Coloradons lived with food insecurity. Today, the rest of us get a taste of what it's like to worry about your next meal.

This current crisis provides an opportunity to think about what we take for granted: food. In the United States, 40% of food is wasted. More than $ 200 billion ends up in the landfill each year, where it rots releasing methane and wasting the energy, water and minerals necessary to produce it.

In Denver, the average person dumps 3.2 pounds of edible food waste according to research by the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC). Household waste accounts for 41% of livelihood lost, while restaurants and catering services (25%), food processors, distributors, supermarkets, and other food preparation sites (such as schools and prisons) account for the rest.

Even when we discard a large amount of livelihood, others are tightening their belts. When we were children, our parents scolded us for leaving vegetables on the plate: "There are hungry children in China," they said. They were right, but we don't have to travel half the world to find hungry people. They are our neighbors.

We are beginning to address the contradiction of waste and need in our midst. Almost two years ago, the City and Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, NRDC, and the Rockefeller Foundation partnered to reduce food waste and food insecure households by more than half in 12 years . They hope to avoid food waste through education, salvage food surpluses to benefit people in need, and recycle food scraps as animal feed and compost.

The Denver Food Action Plan will succeed because of some extraordinary nonprofits. The largest of these organizations is the Rocky Mountain Food Bank. Founded in 1978, the food bank distributes food from donors as grocery stores and delivers them directly to families or indirectly through partner agencies such as food banks. Last year, Food Bank of the Rockies distributed 60 million pounds of food directly or indirectly to hungry people in Colorado and Wyoming.

Last week, I visited the second largest food recovery organization in the state: We don't waste. Arlan Preblud started We Dont Don & # 39; t Waste during the recession when the humanitarian organizations he worked with were running out of food for distribution. Arlan, a food enthusiast with friends in delicious places, asked Denver restaurateurs if he could distribute food that had not been served at the end of the day and was scheduled for disposal. What started with a van and some restaurants has grown into a fleet of refrigerated delivery trucks and mobile food markets, a warehouse and 160 partners at all levels of the food production food chain. Since its inception, We Dont Don & # 39; t Waste has served 100 million servings of food, kept 25 million pounds of food out of the landfill, and kept 630 million gallons of water that would have been wasted.

This week I asked Arlan how We Dont Don & # 39; t Waste has adapted to the closure. In addition to providing partner organizations that remain open, the organization is operating food markets to distribute food directly to people in need while maintaining social distancing. Foodbank of the Rockies and other food assistance organizations also continue to operate to meet needs. With restaurants and large venues closed for as long as possible, less food will come in from these sources. It is a good time to make a financial donation.

It is also a good time to think about the importance of food, the absurdity of waste, and the need to help others. We must not only think about our own food waste, but also about inefficiencies within the food production system. The COVID-19 outbreak will end but the economic difficulties will continue for some time. We have an opportunity to innovate and build on the impressive work of existing organizations. In the words of the poet Horacio, "adversity has the effect of provoking talents, which in prosperous circumstances would have remained latent." We can do this.

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.

