Sir Alastair Cook vs. County Championship season shortened | Cricket News

Sir Alastair Cook celebrates Essex winning the 2019 County Championship title

Sir Alastair Cook celebrates Essex winning the 2019 County Championship title

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook says he would prefer the County Championship not be played throughout this season rather than attempting a dramatically condensed campaign.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has decided that no professional cricket will be played before May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the County Championship season, which was due to start on April 12, faces a long delay and raises questions about what the schedule will look like if the season starts later in the year.

Tom Harrison, ECB Executive Director, has said that "financially most important forms of play,quot; will be given priority, with the T20 Blast and the inaugural season of The Hundred the most likely competitions to be kept in one Reduced version. calendar.

That casts doubt on the Royal London One-Day Cup and County Championship, and Cook, who won the Division One title with Essex last season, believes a shorter season would lose value.

Look at the time when Essex won the 2019 County Championship and lifted the trophy.

"This year, for the next six months, the biggest picture is the most important," Cook told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Whatever happens, if we play any kind of cricket we hopefully do, what I hope is they don't try to have a six-game County Championship or something."

"I prefer to have one or two full tournaments, because if you play that tournament or two tournaments, it is much more rewarding to win it."

"If there is no time for a meaningful County Championship, let's say (you can only play) three or four games, it probably doesn't make much sense for us to have it."

Essex Chief Executive Derek Bowden says the ECB should consider four-day regional cricket in 2020 with the coronavirus truncating the season.

"I prefer to focus on two full tournaments instead of saying that we have four tournaments that we need to play, we are going to put them all in, even if we have to shorten them."

"I think you would prefer two full tournaments to be played so that there is a meaningful cricket at the end."

Cook, 35, England's all-time top scorer, will rejoin the Essex squad this season as they try to retain their Division One and T20 Blast trophies.

Jonny Bairstow hopes that cricket will be able to adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak.

But he admits that the team simply has to play a waiting game to see if and when the season can start.

"We just don't know, and as an Essex squad we are doing what everyone else is doing," added Cook.

"We are waiting to see when we are allowed to return to the county grounds, when we can meet again and hit balls as a group. Until then, we just have to sit down and wait."