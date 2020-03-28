Silly things celebrities do while in coronavirus quarantine

Although not everyone did it of their own choosing, here are some silly and crazy activities famous people have done while adjusting to their new routines during downtime.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced many people around the world, including Americans, to isolate themselves to help prevent the spread of the disease. While some may view it as the right time to spend quality time with family members, those who have been used to an active lifestyle may find that staying home for more than two weeks is now torture.

But thanks to technology, these boring people have found ways to keep them busy. TV presenters like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Y Wendy Williams for example, they have brought their talk shows to YouTube to entertain people. Singers and musicians have replaced the arena concerts with home concerts on Instagram and streaming services, while Miley Cyrus He's been hosting a new Instagram series to keep in touch with his fans and share updates on his quarantine.

However, not everyone has the best ideas on how to combat boredom. Trying to do something for their own fun or that of their fans, some celebrities ended up doing embarrassing things or laughing at them. While not everyone did it of their own choosing, here are some silly and crazy activities famous people have done during downtime.

1. Boosie Badazz Instagram Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosieThe way to have fun from home almost cost your Instagram account. Making use of the Live function of the social media platform, he connected with his fans when a woman surprisingly showed her her tits. That led him to have a crazy idea and ask his followers to get naked for a thousand dollars. To everyone's surprise, someone took it seriously and undressed for the camera. But instead of the promised $ 1,000, he only planned to transfer $ 25 to her. A few days later, he returned to Instagram and said the site threatened to close his account if it showed more nudes.

2. Kelly Clarkson Instagram While many Americans run out of toilet paper, Kelly Clarkson I was dealing with another type of emergency in the bathroom. The "Since U Been Gone" singer, who has been practicing social distancing with her family in Montana, was forced to use her 3-year-old son's potty when the pipes in his family's private cabin froze. Instead of keeping it a secret, she shamelessly shared the story on her Twitter account. "So our plumbing froze in our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my boy's potty. And so I have no pride or shame!" she wrote, which earned her praise for being able to laugh at the bad situation.

3. Tyra Banks Instagram Tyra banks He revealed his hidden talent when he became real about his fight to comb his hair while in quarantine. Having been used to receive many pampering treatments, the supermodel who always looks stunning on camera documented one of her bad hair days. With her curly, un-combed hair, she filmed herself delivering a freestyle rap, regretting her less-than-perfect appearance since she couldn't go to the salon. His followers praised his sense of humor and found the problem relatable, although there were also some detractors who chose to focus on his scruffy appearance.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger WENN / Instar Using his status as a public figure, Arnold schwarzenegger He turned to his social media account to deliver an important message about the coronavirus. However, his companion animals distracted people's attention. In the video, the "Terminator" actor can be seen feeding a miniature pony named Whiskey and donkey Lulu, carrots from the table in his kitchen, as he reminds his followers to "listen to the experts" on instead of "the imbeciles". stay home and practice social distancing. People found his PSA funny, with a comment: "What we all need right now is Arnie and his miniature indoor farm."

5. Ellen DeGeneres WENN When you have good friends, you are never alone. Having been trapped at home with no work to do, Ellen Degeneres He decided to browse his contact list and call his famous friends who he could think of without any clear intention. Most of the time, the presenter's daytime conversations with people like John Legend Y Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Levine as much as Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel It ended up sounding hilarious as he just called to ask what they were doing. Those random phone calls were documented and shared by the comedian on his Instagram page, much to the delight of his fans.

6. Blake Shelton WENN / Adriana M. Barraza While Blake Shelton he was proud of his mullet in the past, gwen Stefani She has previously shown her disapproval of her boyfriend's old hairstyle. However, that didn't stop the country music star from pledging to revise the look during the shutdown. With the DefinitelyWith the singer's approval this time, hit creator "Sangria" announced that he is letting his hair grow "as a symbol of hope or something" in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old singer then gave an update in his "quarantine mullet," which Gwen has given her a little striped touch on the side of her head.

7. Pink and Corey Hart WENN / Ivan Nikolov While Blake Shelton promised to grow back hair more than usual, Pink and her husband Corey HartOn the other hand, she wanted shorter hair. So when they couldn't go to the hairdresser or the hairdresser, they took matters into their own hands and cut their hair. Admitting that he lost it when his hair was cut, the motocross rider ended up with a bare stripe in the center of his scalp, his brown hair still light to see on either side. Meanwhile, after drinking a little, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer was given a bad job, resulting in uneven cuts and a bald patch.

8. Serena Williams Instagram Serena Williams He seemed to have a serious message in his March 19 Instagram story posts, where he talked about his anxiety while staying home with his family in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. In the videos, the 38-year-old athlete shared that she gets a little paranoid every time someone sneezes around her to the point of looking at her daughter Alexis Olympia when she sneezes. However, as her story unfolded, it seemed like the tennis ace was making fun of herself by jokingly suggesting that she could have developed multiple personalities while in quarantine. Throughout the confession, she changed wigs and skirts multiple times, but in the end, she seemed confused about how she looked different than she was at the beginning of the videos.

9. Lil Yachty Instagram Lil yachty He entertained himself by making his fans do the unthinkable. The rapper from "Oprah & # 39; s Bank Account" entered Instagram Live to host his own kind of "talent show" where he offered fans money for doing some weird things. While the Atlanta star allowed people to come up with his creative ideas, his offering led people to perform odd stunts, such as eating condoms and deodorant, as well as consuming dog food. Keeping his words, the 22-year-old sent $ 200 to a fan who shaved his eyebrows at the camera.

10. Shaquille O & # 39; Neal WENN / Instar Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He may not be a comedian, but he surely has the ability to make people laugh. Earlier this month, the retired professional basketball player took on the Lysol viral challenge which basically shows how one uses the disinfectant product to maintain hygiene. In his video, the 48-year-old man dramatically sprayed an excessive amount of the product all over his body and head, while dancing to August Alsina"I Luv This S ** t". He ended up coughing, possibly because he opened his mouth all the time, causing his Instagram followers to laugh while looking at him.

