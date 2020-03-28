Silicon Valley, a non-profit organization that makes 3D face shields to meet the urgent need for Coronavirus medical PPE – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) – Innovation is part of the Bay Area structure, so when the medical community said they were running out of their personal protective equipment, the Maker community and all of its 3D printers came to the rescue.

Dozens of specialized 3D printers are building face shields. One makes headbands that will be attached to the plastic sheeting, while another makes reinforcement pieces for the bottom of the shields.

It's all volunteer work for the Sunnyvale-based nonprofit Maker Nexus Company. General manager Eric Hess says anyone and everyone should help.

"There are people throughout Silicon Valley and in the Bay Area who have 3D printers that are simply idle in their garage, and you know, anyone with a 3D printer can go to our website, find the parts, download them, cut them and start printing. "

Face shields are in high demand in all hospitals. Health workers use them for many applications in addition to the coronavirus.

Across town, the Valley Medical Foundation is accepting donation supplies from the public. On Friday night, they will receive 500 Maker Nexus masks.

"I think it is a testament to the creativity and talent in this valley of people who like to do things!" Says Valley Medical Center director of operations Michael Elliott. "And at a time when everyone is looking for a way to help."

Even if you don't have a 3D printer, Maker Nexus says, donations are needed to help buy supplies to maintain face shields.

For more information and to find other ways to help, such as sewing scrubs and masks, visit makernexus.com/covid1.