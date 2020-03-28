Shia LaBeouf could be back together with his ex-wife Mia Goth: they were seen with wedding bands

It is quite possible that Shia LaBeouf, the Transformers Y Eagle Eye Alum, he may be back together with his ex-wife, Mia Goth. TMZ posted photos of the 33-year-old actor running this week with a woman who looked a lot like his ex.

On Thursday March 26, both games were seen together in Pasadena, California. The aforementioned store claims that they were seen with their wedding rings on and also stopping for a kiss in the middle of their career.

According to Just Jared, Mia and Shia were married in 2016 in Sin City, however, they filed for divorce just two years later. When their romance collapsed, LaBeouf was left with FKA Twigs, but they also broke up.

So far, fans are fully convinced that the actor is dating Mia once again. Regardless, Shia is on top of the world again. Not only does he look like he's dating his ex-wife, but he also won the award at the Hollywood Film Awards recently for his movie, Honey boy.

The actor took the stage to share how grateful he was for the experiences that brought him to this point. Interestingly, he thanked the police officer for arresting him and leading him on the right path. As previously reported, Shia was arrested in 2017 for obstruction, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

USA Today reported that LaBeouf wrote the script for Honey boy during his stay in rehabilitation. He used his own experiences as a child in Hollywood, and the acclaim the actor received was almost universal.

Robert Downey Junior, for example, described it as an "almost perfect script." During her speech, Shia also thanked many other people, including her mother and Robert Downey Junior, for living the kind of life that Shia could live.

The actor's speech left his mother crying, and the 33-year-old star said what happened in the state of Georgia was extraordinarily embarrassing.



