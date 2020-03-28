Shia LaBeouf caught kissing a mysterious blonde who is believed to be a new wife

WENN / Instar

Just over a month after stirring up secret marriage rumors, the actor from & # 39; Honey Boy & # 39; is seen sporting a thin silver band on her left ring finger when she works in Pasadena, California.

Shia LaBeouf He has gone public with the woman who is believed to be his new wife after sharing a kiss with the mysterious blonde on a park bench in Pasadena, California.

The "Transformers"The star first sparked rumors of a secret marriage last month when she attended the 2020 Oscars while sporting a slim silver band on her left ring finger.

LaBeouf had no comment on the speculation at the time, but on Thursday, March 26, he was photographed wearing the same ring again while enjoying a shirtless workout with a new lady, who rocked a large diamond on her left ring finger, TMZ reports. .

They also broke them by resting on a park bench, where she kissed her man.

His identity remains unknown, but LaBeouf was previously married to his "Nymphomaniac"co-star Mia Goth, whom he married in Las Vegas in 2016. They separated in 2018, and the actor was later linked to the British singer. FKA Twigs until last summer (2019).

LaBeouf representatives have not yet commented on the marriage rumors.