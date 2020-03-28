Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth get together and generate romance rumors

Shia LaBeouf Y Mia Goth they are sparking romance rumors once again.

The former couple announced that they were separating in September 2018. A source told E! News at the time that "the separation is amicable and all the details related to the divorce process will remain private."

Now it seems that the Even Stevens Alum and the English actress and model are rekindling their relationship.

According to an eyewitness, "Shia is quarantined at her new home in Pasadena with her lady. They love being outdoors together and spent several hours lifting bikes in the neighborhood, running and exercising."

The two were recently seen running together as the actor sported a wedding ring on his ring finger, and the 26-year-old was also seen wearing her wedding ring, according to the eyewitness.

The source also shared that during their leisurely career, they also showed some PDA.

"She was rubbing his leg and pulling him closer," the source added. "They went back to their bikes and continued riding. When they stopped to take a break in the water, Shia took off her shirt and started dancing in the parking lot and snapping her fingers."