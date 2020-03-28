Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth get together and generate romance rumors

Shia LaBeouf Y Mia Goth they are sparking romance rumors once again.
The former couple announced that they were separating in September 2018. A source told E! News at the time that "the separation is amicable and all the details related to the divorce process will remain private."
Now it seems that the Even Stevens Alum and the English actress and model are rekindling their relationship.
According to an eyewitness, "Shia is quarantined at her new home in Pasadena with her lady. They love being outdoors together and spent several hours lifting bikes in the neighborhood, running and exercising."
The two were recently seen running together as the actor sported a wedding ring on his ring finger, and the 26-year-old was also seen wearing her wedding ring, according to the eyewitness.
The source also shared that during their leisurely career, they also showed some PDA.
"She was rubbing his leg and pulling him closer," the source added. "They went back to their bikes and continued riding. When they stopped to take a break in the water, Shia took off her shirt and started dancing in the parking lot and snapping her fingers."
The news of LaBeouf and Goth's divorce came after the actor was seen dating Twigs FKA on numerous occasions, causing romance rumors. The two dated for less than a year.
However, their relationship apparently declined last year.
In June 2019, a source shared with E! The news of the two "have been taking time since May, due to their work schedule. Both have put their relationship on hold. Both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has focused on her tour and she wanted to put her whole heart. and his soul in it. "
"They are really up in the air right now and they were waiting until all their work commitments were met to resolve it," the source said at the time.
However, it seems that a meeting for them is now unlikely.
The witness also shared with E! The news that LaBeouf and Goth smiled as they dated together earlier this week.
"His girl seemed to be smiling and was very funny with him. He came over and gave her one of his AirPods so they could both listen together. They were smiling and enjoying the day very much," added the source.
After their bike ride, the eyewitness shared that they continued to work together, keeping close to each other and talking while jogging.
The source added: "Once again, they were very flirtatious, they always approached and stopped constantly to touch and kiss each other. They had a great day and didn't seem bothered at all by not being able to go anywhere except outside."
