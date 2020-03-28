Sheriff: Two men rescued after canoe capsized on Lake Superior on Friday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it rescued two men from Park Point on Lake Superior when their canoe capsized on Friday, just after 7 p.m.

According to a press release, "personal flotation devices were on board but victims were not using them; alcohol and lake conditions are also believed to be a factor."

A man was able to rescue himself by grabbing a flotation device and swimming to shore. A passing fishing boat saw the other man in distress and was able to take him to safety on board his boat.

The two men, aged 24 and 25, were transferred to Essentia Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the Duluth Police Department, the Duluth Fire Department, the Mayo Ambulance, the Coast Guard and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.