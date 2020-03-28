Sheriff: Justin David Lipinski, 34, dies in a car accident on Friday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office identified Justin David Lipinski of Minneapolis, 34, as the man who died in a car accident in central Minnesota on Friday morning.

The 2004 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving was traveling north on Highway 25 when he pulled off the road and rolled into the ditch just before 4 a.m.

%MINIFYHTML490489e728bb785c9fe73bdbec80f18513% %MINIFYHTML490489e728bb785c9fe73bdbec80f18514%

An incident report says the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The accident occurred in Daggett Brook Township within Crow Wing County, according to police. Road conditions at the time were listed as dry.