Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello isolate themselves at their parents' house in Miami. They are "making the most of it," says the source!

It appears that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are actually "making the most of,quot; their quarantined time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, the couple of musicians have been watching movies together, singing, and more while trapped inside their parents' home in Miami.

A source close to the couple shared some details, including: "Camila and Shawn are in Miami and are staying with their family at this time."

They went on to say that ‘His family loves him and is always happy to have him around. No one knows how long this will last, but they are making the most of this time out of their two hectic schedules and are happy to be together 24/7. They are totally in love and the more time they spend together, the better it gets. This is the kind of thing that many couples can evaluate, but for them, it just makes them stronger. "

Well, judging by the PDA they pack when they go out for short walks to get some air, it's safe to say that the insider's words are correct.

Just this week, they were photographed by paparazzi kissing on the streets of the southern Florida city.

A second source also told the same site that the two singers ‘have always enjoyed each other's company and are never afraid to show PDAs here, there, and everywhere. And now that Camila has had to postpone her tour, her saving grace is that she has Shawn by her side to help her get through it all. They really enjoy their time together and mostly sing and watch TV and movies, but it was a lot of fun. Their connection is as strong as ever. "

It really seems like Camila and Shawn's romance is very strong and only gets stronger during self-isolation.

The two of them are even teaching each other things since they have so much more free time and that's just beautiful!

More precisely, Camila is learning from her boyfriend to play the guitar while teaching Shawn Spanish!



