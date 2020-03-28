Shahid Kapoor will be making a post Jersey action movie



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the entire film industry, like any other industry, has its shutters currently closed. Shahid Kapoor, who received huge success last year, Kabir Singh, was busy filming for his next Jersey movie before he stopped due to COVID-19 infection. The actor has been at home with his family under quarantine since then.

While the actor was enjoying his family at home, he took time and reconnected with his fans during a question-and-answer session on Instagram. While answering questions from his fans, he revealed some interesting details about the next movie he will make after Jersey. When asked by a fan when he was making an action movie, the actor said, "Yes, after Jersey. The following is an action movie." While Kabir Singh was a romantic movie, Jersey will be a sports drama, and will publish an action movie, Shahid surely seems in the mood to show off his versatility as an actor.