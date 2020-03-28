SF Health Director Warns of COVID-19 Outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, warned Friday of an impending coronavirus outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital after news of new infections at the hospital, as well as a new case at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospitals.

Colfax made the announcement during a press conference updating the city's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I must say, and it saddens me to say this, we expect an outbreak. Our outbreak plan includes evaluating affected staff and residents, which is already underway, ”said Colfax. "We have begun to bring additional resources, including staff and expertise, in long-term care, infection and infectious disease control from our own DPH system, but have also reached out to key partners, including UCSF and Sutter Health, to strengthen our response. "

Colfax said the number of cases at the Laguna Honda facility had grown to include six staff members and one patient as of Thursday night. All were in good condition with ongoing contact investigations.

Laguna Honda, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the United States, is a 750-bed facility where the majority of residents are over the age of 65 with serious health problems.

The entire campus had been quarantined as of Wednesday night. The current closure means that no one is allowed to leave the facility and those who do leave the building will no longer be able to re-enter the hospital until at least April 7, the hospital said.

Colfax said the outbreak at Laguna Honda was not a surprise.

"The pattern of the disease clearly shows that long-term care facilities and their residents are particularly vulnerable to disease and the spread," said Colfax. "In short, the more tests we do, the more cases we will find."

Colfax also said that a Zuckerberg San Francisco General staff member had been confirmed to have COVID-19. The person works in the hospital emergency room and is currently self-isolating at home. A thorough contact investigation is underway for that patient.

Colfax said the city health department was issuing new guidelines "beyond,quot; the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And that it would provide isolation masks for all health workers and patients at risk, even when it recognized a shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment.

“As we continue to plan, predict and respond, sometimes we are ahead, sometimes we are just on time, and sometimes we can lag behind. But so far, we have been preparing for what is happening now. And we will continue to use data, science and facts to be as proactive as possible to protect our community and reduce the damage caused by the coronavirus, ”said Colfax.

Earlier Friday, city officials confirmed 56 new positive tests for the coronavirus and the city's third death from the disease.

On a positive note, Colfax said the city's testing capacity was on the rise.

Breed also announced that test kits for the new coronavirus will be prioritized for healthcare workers and first responders in San Francisco.

Breed said city health workers and first responders will now be able to access COVID-19 testing through their Kaiser Permanente or Blue Shield insurance plans through their primary care physicians.

“Now, thanks to Kaiser and Blue Shield, we will be able to provide testing to frontline healthcare workers working with patients who have been infected, as well as many of our public safety officials; our firefighters, police officers and those on the front line, ”said Breed.

During her speech, San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised residents for their compliance, but reiterated that people should not congregate in public parks and warned that police would be monitoring popular public spaces to make sure people are adhere to social distancing.

The mayor said that if behavior didn't change, especially on weekends when activity has increased, the parks may have to be closed entirely. Parking lots at Ocean Beach, Baker Beach and Crissy Field will remain closed.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed that the department would seek social gatherings in public parks and patrols concentrated in problem areas such as Dolores Park, Marina Green, and Panhandle of Golden Gate Park.

Wilson Walker contributed to this story.