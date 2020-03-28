Home Local News Second Avalanche player tests positive for coronavirus, team says

Second Avalanche player tests positive for coronavirus, team says

Matilda Coleman
A second Colorado avalanche player tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday morning.

