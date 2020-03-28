Second Avalanche player tests positive for coronavirus, team says

%MINIFYHTML7a0df6ba1eeb0946895f777ae078fe5d11% %MINIFYHTML7a0df6ba1eeb0946895f777ae078fe5d12%

A second Colorado avalanche player tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday morning.

%MINIFYHTML7a0df6ba1eeb0946895f777ae078fe5d13% %MINIFYHTML7a0df6ba1eeb0946895f777ae078fe5d14%

According to a statement from the team, the franchise was informed of the player's positive test on Friday night. The player, who has not been identified by the team, is now in self-isolation.

%MINIFYHTML7a0df6ba1eeb0946895f777ae078fe5d15% %MINIFYHTML7a0df6ba1eeb0946895f777ae078fe5d16%

"All other Avalanche players, staff and others who may have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per the League's prior instructions and are monitoring their health and will contact the Club's medical staff according to necessary, "a statement from The team read.

No other player, member, or staff member of the franchise has shown symptoms at this time, the team said.

The Avs announced their first player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and previously two members of the Ottawa Senators also tested positive. The senators played in San José on March 8, the day before Avs. Both teams wore the same NHL away dressing room at the SAP Center.

Both games against Sharks took place despite a Santa Clara County warning to residents saying they should avoid large gatherings.

Avalanche played a final game at home on March 11 against the New York Rangers before the NHL suspended its season. The Denver Nuggets, which share the Pepsi Center with the Avs, announced on March 19 that a member of the franchise staff examined the COVID-19, but did not indicate whether that person was a player.