Sebastian Stan launches Tirade on the "fools" bathers in the midst of the crisis COVID-19

In a remote interview published on YouTube, the actor from & # 39; Captain America & # 39; It reminds others of how far the first responders will go to keep their own families safe as they work on the front line.

Star of "Captain America" Sebastian Stan He is furious with the young "idiots" who refuse to heed the authorities' social distancing advice and flock to Florida beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large crowds of youth continue to ignore public health warnings to isolate themselves and instead choose to sunbathe on the state's public beaches, which remain open, and Stan cannot believe the ignorance of the youth who are likely causing COVID-19. to spread further in their communities.

The Romanian-American actor is particularly angry because, while staying home "sucks," asking him to stay home is nothing compared to what previous generations had to sacrifice.

"There was a meme hanging around that really put me in my place, which was like, 'Your grandparents went to war. They ask you to sit on a sofa'. Like, 'Get the shit with that, you know? "he said to Muscle & Fitness in a remote interview posted on YouTube.

Stan reveals that he has friends who are the first to respond, and hearing about how far they will go to keep their families safe while working on the front line has really put everything in perspective, and has made the behavior of beach lovers be even more unacceptable during these difficult times.

"I spoke to a couple of friends who are in the workforce, like police officers who sleep in their garages while working 20 hours a day. Nurses who return home are unable to carry their children because they fear contaminating their families at the time. go back to work … "he shared. "It's like you hear those things and it blows my mind because it makes me feel like I have the privilege of sitting here while these people are beating themselves up (working overtime)."

Stan continued: "What drives me crazy is seeing that the beaches in damn Miami are still (busy) with these damn idiots. Dude, they are dumb idiots! And that bothers me and it really drives me crazy! Because that's really the problem right there. Yes, we must remember that our grandparents and parents' way of survival was much worse, and we can do our part here. "

The "Avengers: Infinity War"The star is staying in New York after filming in Prague, Czech Republic for her upcoming Disney show."The falcon and the winter soldier", it stopped due to the world health crisis.

Stan has no idea when production will resume, or if the series will still be able to meet its August release date on the Disney + streaming service, but it's not an urgent issue for him right now.

"It is not really at the forefront of my mind," he admitted. "You know, we were lucky to get far enough. We are not done."



"The plan is to come back when we can, when possible, to finish. As long as we can change this and people can get back together, we can get back on track, but I don't know at the moment." "