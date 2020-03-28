Scientists identify new coronaviruses in animals smuggled into China – BGR

New strains of coronavirus have been identified in pangolins smuggled into China, researchers report in Nature.

Smuggled animals, called pangolins, may have helped transmit the new coronavirus to humans, although additional tests will be needed to determine it.

New versions of coronavirus have been identified in illegal pangolin shipments going to China. Pangolins, which are small mammals similar to anteaters, are often smuggled into China and are known to carry coronavirus strains. Currently, it is unclear where the new coronavirus originated, but identifying new strains could help scientists trace its lineage.

The coronavirus pandemic engulfing the planet right now is far from the first coronavirus identified by scientists. We have known about coronaviruses for a long time, but most of them do not produce serious symptoms and generally do not constitute a major threat. That changed with SARS, which turned out to be a much more dangerous variant.

The virus that is currently spreading throughout the world population is SARS-CoV-2, a virus related to the original SARS but not exactly the same. SARS eventually dates back to horseshoe bats in China, and since SARS-CoV-2 is similar, it is quite possible that this virus originated from the same species of bat.

However, establishing a link between the source and the eventual leap of the virus to humans will take some time. In the case of the first SARS, the virus is believed to have first jumped into the civets, a small species of mammal that eventually passed it on to humans. The new human coronavirus outbreak started on a market in China, far from where horseshoe bats are known to live, but many other species of animals are sold there.

Researchers cannot yet say whether pangolins may have played an intermediate role in spreading the bat virus to humans, if that's where the virus came from, but these new coronavirus strains identified in pangolins suggest that it is possible. How Science alert He points out that even if pangolins did not play a role in the current pandemic, the fact that these animals carry new strains of coronavirus means that those new viruses may also be able to reach humans.

The researchers write in the journal. Nature:

Although bats are likely hosts to the SARS-CoV-2 reservoir, the identity of any intermediate hosts that may have facilitated transfer to humans is unknown. Here, we report the identification of SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses in Malaysian pangolins (Manis javanica) seized in anti-smuggling operations in southern China. The discovery of multiple lineages of pangolin coronaviruses and their similarity to SARS-CoV-2 suggests that pangolins should be considered as potential hosts in the emergence of new coronaviruses and should be removed from wet markets to avoid zoonotic transmission.

Identifying how SARS-CoV-2 reached humans will not necessarily help curb the current pandemic, but it could help prevent future outbreaks and hopefully stop pandemics before they can start.

