Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky Stores add plexiglass shields to records to increase security during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Grocery shoppers may notice some notable changes at the checkout counter. In an effort to increase security and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some supermarkets are installing Plexiglass shields on their records.

Officials at Save Mart Companies announced the installation of Plexiglass shields in their supermarkets on Saturday. The company owns Save Mart, Food Maxx and Lucky Stores.

"Plexiglass protectors serve as an additional security measure that helps provide a protective space between our inspectors and customers."

Additionally, Save Mart Co. plans to do more intensive surface cleaning at checkpoints, shopping carts, and common areas.

Save Mart operates more than 200 stores in California and Nevada. From the coronavirus shelter in place, the company has taken other security measures to address the pandemic, such as reserving special shopping hours for seniors and high-risk shoppers.