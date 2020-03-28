Santa Clara intensifies for the surge; State moratorium on evictions; New cases, new deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc2a62cd9f41bb4a98a11fd55df8a4e1611% %MINIFYHTMLc2a62cd9f41bb4a98a11fd55df8a4e1612%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Silicon Valley, a nonprofit organization that makes 3D face shields to meet the urgent need for Coronavirus medical PPE

SUNNYVALE: Innovation is part of the Bay Area's structure, so when the medical community said they were running out of their personal protective equipment, the Maker community and all of its 3D printers came to the rescue. Dozens of specialized 3D printers are building face shields. One makes headbands that will be attached to the plastic sheeting, while another makes reinforcement pieces for the bottom of the shields. read more

The latest local coronavirus headlines

Want I want to live ’- Friends, family, surprised by the death of the East Bay woman from COVID-19

OAKLAND – Friends and family were awakened to the news of the death of Barbara Johnson Hopper, one of the first five deaths from COVID-19, in Alameda County. He was 81 years old. The news that Hopper shocked his community and brought the reality of the tragic spread of the coronavirus closer to his home. "I want to live!" It was one of the last things I heard my mother say while lying in her hospital bed, "wrote her daughter Adriane Hopper Williams in a Facebook post on Friday. Her mother's lungs were shaken by the virus pneumonia." I was struggling to breathe, but we heard this loud and clear. " read more

Grand Princess passenger confirmed as Marin County's first COVID-19 death

SAN RAFAEL – On Friday, Marin County health officials confirmed that a man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess became the county's first coronavirus-related death. In a press release, the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services announced that the deceased patient was an adult male in his 70s who had been hospitalized for nearly three weeks. On March 9, the man was reported as the first case of COVID-19 in a Marin County resident who had been exposed to the virus as a passenger on the Grand Princess, the cruise ship that returned to San Francisco on February 21. The patient died Friday afternoon read more

The National Guard prepares the Santa Clara Convention Center as a COVID-19 treatment center

SANTA CLARA – With the help of the National Guard Reserves, the Santa Clara Convention Center is being transformed into a makeshift hospital for an expected increase in patients with COVID-19. 250 hospital cribs were installed inside the main hall of the convention center as part of the Santa Clara County emergency plan to handle the crisis. The Santa Clara County Health Department announced 32 new new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with a new COVID-19-related death, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 20. read more

Santa Clara County Increases Healthcare Infrastructure As COVID-19 Cases Increase

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases and treating the very sick by hiring more nurses, building a makeshift hospital and adding intensive care units to hospitals, authorities said Friday. But, they said, there is a tool that will help stop the spread of the virus: social distancing. "Treatment is still social distancing if you are infected, sick, not sick, uninfected; social distancing is treatment," said Dr. Jeffrey Smith, Executive Director of Santa Clara County. read more

2 additional tests by Santa Rosa police officers test positive for COVID-19

Two other Santa Rosa police officers were confirmed to have contacted the new coronavirus on Friday, according to the police department. Police Chief Rainer Navarro said the two cases bring the total number of positive cases in the police department to five. read more

San Mateo County Announces 34 New Cases, Sixth Death

REDWOOD CITY – San Mateo Health officials announced 34 new positive cases of conornavirus and another death Friday, the county's fifth fatality from the virus this week. With Friday's announcement, the number of coronavirus cases in San Mateo County since the outbreak began more than 2 months ago rose to 239, the third in the Bay Area. Death was the sixth in the county during that time frame. Authorities did not release any other information regarding the latest death in relation to the victim's age, sex, and likely initial exposure to the disease. read more

Coronavirus update: 32 additional cases, new death in Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara County Health Department announced 32 additional new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with a new COVID-19-related death, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 20. The county Department of Public Health He said the total of 574 confirmed cases Friday is the most of any Bay Area county and the second largest of any county in the state after Los Angeles County. read more

Newsom issues state moratorium on evictions until May 31 due to coronavirus outbreak

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday that temporarily bans eviction of tenants statewide due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The order (.pdf), effective immediately, prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent and prohibits enforcement of eviction orders by police or courts until May 31. . read more

Google donates $ 800 million to help with the coronavirus crisis

Google pledges to donate more than $ 800 million to support healthcare companies, organizations, and workers as part of its response to the coronavirus, most in the form of free advertising. The Mountain View-based tech company said it will give the World Health Organization and global government agencies a total of $ 250 million in advertising grants, compared to the $ 25 million it announced a few weeks ago, to share information. on how to combat the spread of the virus, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Friday. read more

Oakland City Council approves COVID-19 eviction moratorium through May 31

The Oakland City Council unanimously voted in a special meeting on Friday to pass an emergency ordinance imposing a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions, rent increases and late payment charges during the new coronavirus epidemic. The City Council measure follows similar eviction moratoriums that other local governments have approved in the Bay Area in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. read more

56 new cases of coronavirus in San Francisco; The third death of the city

San Francisco health officials announced 56 new positive tests for coronavirus and the city's third death from the disease on Friday. With Friday's announcement, the number of coronavirus cases in San Francisco since the outbreak began more than two months ago rose to 279, the second-highest in the Bay Area. Death was the third in the city / county in that span of time. read more

Bay area parks close camps, block car access, but many trails remain open

PLEASANTON – As Californians draw closer to the second weekend of the shelter-in-place order, many state and regional parks are making major changes to avoid seeing large crowds. The East Bay Regional Park District announced that it will close 20 of its most popular parks beginning Friday, March 27 through April 30. The other 73 parks will remain open, at least for now. "On weekends it overflows because everyone is out at the same time," said Crystal Reiss. She comes to Crown Beach in Alameda from her Oakland home and says that people are beginning to understand the concept of social estrangement. read more

Apple Launches Coronavirus Detection Application, Website in Partnership with CDC

Apple launched a website and iOS app on Friday that allows users to screen for coronavirus symptoms, marking another response to the pandemic from a major technology platform. Both tools were developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said in a statement to CNN Business. The app and website include a quiz and information about the new coronavirus. read more

SF Health Director Warns of COVID-19 Outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health, warned on Friday of an impending coronavirus outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital following news of new infections at the hospital, as well as a new case at Zuckerberg San General Hospitals Francisco. Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, made the announcement during a press conference to update the city's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. read more

Contra Costa officials establish a makeshift unit at Alhambra High School

MARTINEZ – Beds, medical equipment, and other supplies were scheduled to arrive in the next few days at Alhambra High School in Martinez as county health officials established an alternative care site to treat patients with medical needs. " less complicated "during the anticipated increase in coronavirus. cases, school officials said. The news from the health care site came in a joint statement Thursday from Contra Costa Health Services and the Martinez Unified School District. read more

San Francisco health officials open test drive sites in Chinatown, Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city will open three new mobile coronavirus testing sites next week in Chinatown, Sunset District and near Oracle Park. The sites will be run in collaboration with North East Medical Services and Brown & Toland Physicians. They will be open to the public, but patients will need a clinical reference to be evaluated. read more

Social distances prove elusive in San Francisco stores

SAN FRANCISCO – Social distancing restrictions continued to prove elusive at many Bay Area stores, despite attempts by shoppers and store owners. Two San Francisco Safeway stores observed by KPIX5 had lines inside and outside where people seemed to be trying to keep clear, but ended up standing less than 6 feet away. read more

San Leandro Police: suspected shoplifter claimed to be sick with coronavirus to avoid arrest

SAN LEANDRO – An Oakland man allegedly tried to avoid being arrested on suspicion of theft by saying he was infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, San Leandro police said Thursday. Apparently Serrell Gordon, 40, was seen sipping approximately $ 780 of Walmart energy drinks at 15555 Hesperian Blvd. on March 17. read more

California Shakespeare Theater in Berkeley cancels 2020 season; Forced employees without permission

BERKELEY – California Shakespeare Theater announced Friday that it will cancel its 2020 season and leave 65 percent of its full-time employees unemployed due to security concerns and financial difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic. The theater will open its 46th season on May 30 with William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Mistakes,quot; and will begin rehearsals in April. read more

Senator Kamala Harris Strives to Close National Parks in the State

WASHINGTON, D.C. – California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the closure of all 28 national parks in the state during the coronavirus health emergency. On Thursday, Harris sent a letter requesting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Deputy Director of the National Park Service David Vela, and Jean Fraser, Executive Director of the Presidio Trust. The letter urged the closure of all 28 California national parks for the remainder of the current state of emergency COVID-19. read more

Brentwood-based publisher suspends printing of 4 local newspapers during shelter-in-place

BRENTWOOD (Up News Info SF) – Add your local weekly newspaper to Crown economic victimsvirus pandemic. Newspapers in the Brentwood-based press announced Thursday the "suspension,quot; of the print publication of its four editions, which also included documents in Oakley, Antioch and Discovery Bay. The eastern Contra Costa company had been distributing the newspaper to about 30,000 subscribers per week. read more

Live broadcast of the Church of San José during the coronavirus shelter reaches fans around the world

SAN JOSE: With just a staff skeleton and basic setup, a church in San José has found an unexpected international audience during the coronavirus outbreak, broadcasting its daily mass live on Facebook and Instagram. "Having a daily mass with a very small group of the most essential people is a way to feed our parishioners, not only in the area we are in but throughout the world," said Fr. Antonio Silveira, pastor of the Five Wounds Portuguese National Parish on the outskirts of downtown San José. read more

Homeowners face the ethics of public safety vs. Personal privacy when tenants test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Navigating tenants' rights during this CoronaVirus pandemic between the right to privacy and the need for disclosure has neighbors in unknown waters. Do tenants have the right to know if someone in your building tested positive? Can homeowners require an infected person to tell them? Some homeowners are starting to send emails and put up signs in the hallways asking tenants to let owners know if they tested positive. Existing laws say that homeowners cannot do that. They cannot ask tenants about their medical conditions. read more