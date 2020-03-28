Santa Clara County Increases Healthcare Infrastructure As COVID-19 Cases Increase – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Santa Clara County is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases and treating the very sick by hiring more nurses, building a makeshift hospital and adding intensive care units to hospitals, authorities said Friday. .

But, they said, there is a tool that will help stop the spread of the virus: social distancing.

%MINIFYHTMLfe4e348e468186824a89fa38a84b285411% %MINIFYHTMLfe4e348e468186824a89fa38a84b285412%

"Treatment is still social distancing if you are infected, sick, not sick, uninfected; social distancing is treatment," said Dr. Jeffrey Smith, Executive Director of Santa Clara County.

On Friday, Santa Clara County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases that brought the county's total to 574. The county also reported another death, bringing the number of deaths to 20.

When asked what rating Smith would give the public for social distancing almost two weeks after the state order to stay home went into effect, he said he would give a B +.

"Which means we can always do better, but people are really trying hard," said Smith.

Smith said that without a vaccine, obeying the order will not only help reduce the infection rate and save lives, but will also give the healthcare system the opportunity to help the seriously ill while waiting for an expected increase in COVID. 19 cases.

Dr. Smith said it takes at least two weeks for social distancing to have an impact.

"Allow the health system to care for really sick people effectively and efficiently and keep less sick people out of hospitals, into their homes, in quarantine," said Smith.

The county has just transformed the main hall of the Santa Clara Convention Center into a makeshift hospital, with 250 cribs for recovering patients and people with mild symptoms.

"The mission of this medical station is to help ensure that our hospitals have the capacity to care for the sickest patients," said Jennifer Tong, county hospital planner.

County leaders said they are working to get more ventilators, converting the reducing units into intensive care units, hiring 119 nurses and planning to request teams of paramedics and ambulances to test the virus for homeless people.

Smith said that because the federal government treated the outbreak as a regional pandemic at first by telling public health departments to evaluate only those who traveled to China or contacted someone who traveled to the country, they did not obtain the complete picture of the prevalence of the virus in the communities.

He said that 80 percent who contract the virus will have mild to moderate symptoms, the other 20 percent will become seriously ill. Less than 10 percent will end up in the health care system.

"It is going to be a challenge, it is not going to be pretty, things are going to get considerably worse for a while, but we will make it," Smith said.