San Francisco prepares Moscone Center West to house homeless people during epidemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco has been looking for ways to assess and house more people, and those efforts will intensify next week.

Moscone West will become a homeless shelter and the city will make a great effort to conduct further tests. The goal is to protect one vulnerable population without endangering another.

"We just need to know where we are to better understand where we are going," said Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health. City officials say they need more data, and that means more testing, so three new testing sites will open next week. However, the city says a continued shortage of resources means that first responders and health workers should be given priority.

"We know that many of them are very concerned that they are doing this work in the community, they are doing everything possible to save lives and serve the public," Mayor London Breed said during a briefing on Friday. "But they live in fear of knowing whether or not they have the virus."

"We have issued instructions to all laboratories and physicians that they should prioritize their tests in the same way," Colfax said, calling the priority of the tests a matter of public safety.

Next week will also bring the deployment of large-scale shelter efforts. The first part of that means taking people out of traditional homeless shelters.

"Starting next week, Moscone West will open and supplies will be delivered this weekend," Breed said. "People are being coordinated. We are going to use Moscone West as a place to water down our shelters. "

Along with Moscone, the city hopes to secure 3,000 hotel rooms to get people off the streets. On Saturday, the sidewalks of the Tenderloin neighborhood were still crowded, many of them living on the street. The mayor acknowledged that securing hotel rooms will probably be easier than bringing people to those rooms.

"For people suffering from substance abuse disorder and people with mental illness, the difficulty we will have as a city to keep them in quarantine and keep them in a shelter order will be difficult," said Mayor Breed. said. "We also have to make sure we protect the people we are asking to risk their lives basically to staff these places and provide support services."

As for the other source of overcrowding on downtown sidewalks, KPIX asked that question to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

"I've been there with our officers and seen it firsthand," Chief Scott replied. "Those people who are selling drugs and collecting and making meetings worse because people come together to buy drugs, that's a public health problem. So we still have room in our jails for those kinds of people."

Moscone West will be organized to provide a more isolated space than traditional shelters. The 3,000 hotel rooms will be for high-risk homeless and first aid personnel and healthcare workers who do not want to bring that risk to their families.