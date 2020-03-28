San Francisco 49ers Ben Garland Reenrollment Center – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Center Ben Garland, who intervened at the end of the season when San Francisco starter Weston Richburg was lost with a ruptured patellar tendon, signed a one-year contract to stay with the 49ers.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Richburg tangled his legs and fell with the injury that ended the season. Garland stepped in and the offensive line never missed a beat when the team won the NFC Championship and played in the Super Bowl.

"Ben stepped in at a critical point in our season last year and did a great job," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “He is a versatile interior lineman who fights on every play and gives you everything he has. Off the field, Ben is one of the most active NFL players in the community and we are privileged to have him representing the 49ers and the Bay Area. ”

Garland originally joined the 49ers after signing with the team as a free agent on April 23, 2019. Last season, he appeared in nine games, including the start of the last three games of the regular season and all three postseason contests. in the middle.

He entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 30, 2010 at the United States Air Force Academy. That year, the Broncos placed him on the Reserve / Military List to fulfill his two-year military commitment.

Garland returned to the Broncos in 2012, spent two years on the team's practice team, and appeared in eight games with the team in 2014 along the defensive line. On September 9, 2015, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons and spent most of the season in the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on December 15, 2015.

In 2018, Garland received the NFL Salute to Service Award, honoring his efforts to support past and current military members. Last season, he received the 49ers Perry / Yonamine Unity Award, which is present for the player who exhibits an exceptional commitment to promoting unity within the team and in his community.

A 31-year-old Grand Junction, CO native, Garland appeared in 39 games (34 starts) in the Air Force and recorded 115 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks on special teams. As a senior in 2009, he appeared in 13 games and finished with 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.