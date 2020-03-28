Sam Hilliard leads in 6 while Rockies remain undefeated with the third consecutive victory against Padres in the MLB The Show 20 simulation – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML043d06c955dbde6455cc87abd3ffaabf11% %MINIFYHTML043d06c955dbde6455cc87abd3ffaabf12%

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that He was scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Entering Saturday's game, the Rockies were 2-0.

%MINIFYHTML043d06c955dbde6455cc87abd3ffaabf13% %MINIFYHTML043d06c955dbde6455cc87abd3ffaabf14%

SAN DIEGO – Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard hit three doubles and led a personal record for six RBIs on Saturday when Colorado went undefeated in an 11-3 victory over the Padres at Petco Park.

%MINIFYHTML043d06c955dbde6455cc87abd3ffaabf15% %MINIFYHTML043d06c955dbde6455cc87abd3ffaabf16%

The Rockies' rookie was 4-for-5, improving his season average to .428. It is the second time in three games that he has a great day, after crushing a two-run homer on Tuesday.

Colorado made a difficult start for San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi, who gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela got off to a good start, giving up three runs and seven hits over six innings pitched. He also struck out six and added two hits in attack.

Padres outfielder Juan Lagares put San Diego on the board early, hitting a home run in the first inning. But Colorado tied the game with a run in the fourth before opening it wide. The Rockies attacked six in the fifth, which included a Hilliard double who cleared the bases, and four more in the sixth.

Colorado and San Diego close their series Sunday when Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland faces Garrett Richards of the Padres.

Score box

COL – 000 164 000 – 11-13-0

SDP – 100 020 000 – 3-11-0

COL: Dahl 6-1-1-0, Blackmon 4-2-1-0, Arenado 4-2-1-1, Story 4-2-1-2, Murphy 4-2-1-1, McMahon 3- 1-0-0, Hilliard 5-1-4-6, Wolters 4-0-1-1, Senzatela 3-0-2-0, Desmond 1-0-1-0, Díaz 0-0-0-0 Shaw 1-0-0-0. Totals – 39-11-13-11.

SDP – Lagares 4-1-1-1, Hosmer 4-0-0-0, Pham 4-0-1-0, Tatis 4-0-2-0, Machado 4-0-1-0, Myers 4- 0-0-0, Dozier 4-0-1-0, Mejia 4-1-2-0, Lucchesi 1-0-1-0, Quantrill 0-0-0-0, Naylor 1-1-1-2 , Strahm 0-0-0-0, Pomeranz 0-0-0-0, García 1-0-1-0, Castillo 0-0-0-0, Grisham 1-0-0-0. Totals – 36-3-11-3.

2B – Hilliard 3, Blackmon, Desmond, Senzatela; Mejia HR – Arenado; Legares, Naylor. W – Senzatela (1-0). L – Lucchesi (0-1).