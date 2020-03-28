Sadie Frost shares relief as mother slowly improves from 'pretty bad' case coronavirus

Instagram

Jude Law's ex-wife reveals in a social media post that her mother, 69, Mary, left her family so worried during the time she fought COVID-19 in isolation.

British actress Sadie FrostMary's mother is battling a "bad" case of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Jewish lawThe ex-wife revealed that her 69-year-old mother has been battling the virus, which is more deadly to the elderly than younger people, by posting a series of old family photos on Instagram.

However, in her post, Sadie, 54, shared the good news that Mary appears to be alone after having to deal with the disease in isolation.

"My mother @maryizabeth is on CV 11 and now she's slowly starting to feel better," her post read. "We have all been so concerned: she never likes to moan or make anyone worry …"

"But she had this pretty serious illness and she had to suffer on her own, and now she's showing that she's slowly getting better, it will take a few more days, but the DR says it's almost there, so I can breathe again myself … mom: have you been so brave, I love you, as we all do … "

The actress-turned-fashion designer also thanked friends and family, including Jude, his wife Phillipa Coan, and her first husband, Spandau Ballet rocker Gary Kemp, for leaving things and keeping her mother in her thoughts.



Sadie also praised Gary's son Finlay, 29, as well as the three children he shares with Jude, Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17, for staying strong during the test.