Ryan Tedder shares what has kept him sane after two friends contracted coronavirus

Speaking to Miley Cyrus on her daily live talk show on Instagram, the OneRepublic leader reveals that she learned of the test's positive result when she just landed at LAX.

Ryan Tedder saying Miley Cyrus Her publicist and close friend have tested positive for coronavirus.

the A republic The leader joined "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker Miley on his Instagram live talk show "Bright Minded" on Thursday, March 26, where he revealed that two people close to him tested positive for Covid- 19.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter said the group was on tour when the virus gained momentum, sparking a pandemic, he recalled: "We couldn't get an idea of ​​how crazy this was."

"And then when I landed at LAX, a good friend of mine that I had spent the entire night before: dinner, we shared pizza, we shared food, drinks, we hung out, he was in the hospital." said. "He texted me from the hospital. He said, 'Buddy, I'm so sorry, but you should go directly to a doctor, you should have a test. I have coronavirus and it sucks. I'm in the hospital.' . "

Tedder also shared that his publicist, who he was with all day, was also diagnosed with the virus, adding: "I called my doctor and he said, 'Go straight to your studio. Don't go home, no. see your children, don't see his wife. "

"So the first three days, I was kind of excited because I had been away from my family for two weeks. And then on the third day, I broke down and thought, 'You know what the fuck, let's do live concerts all nights for free, let's do a cooking show. I'm going to start cooking quarantine every night, "Ryan explained. "And I swear to God that interacting has kept my sanity. It's just making music and getting there, just what you're doing, this is what has kept me sane."

Hits creator "Apologize" also hinted that the virus may have delayed the release of One Republic's new album, as the Up News Info to deliver it to its record label was this week, March 23.

Miley Cyrus' "Bright Minded" show airs on her Instagram page Monday through Friday at 2:30 pm ET.