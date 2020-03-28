Ryan Gosling joins the star and produces & # 39; Project Hail Mary & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLd21b902a6f0fda155de134ea21ff0d2f11% %MINIFYHTMLd21b902a6f0fda155de134ea21ff0d2f12%

WENN

MGM bosses are currently in negotiations to seal the film rights to the film adaptation of the upcoming astronaut novel by the author of & # 39; The Martian & # 39; Andy Weir.

Up News Info –

Ryan Gosling preparing to go into space once again to tackle a film adaptation of the upcoming astronaut novel "Ave Maria Project"

The book, written by "The Martian" author Andy Weir, won't be published until next spring (21), but studio heads at MGM are currently in talks to seal the film rights to the project, which Gosling will star in and Produce. .

%MINIFYHTMLd21b902a6f0fda155de134ea21ff0d2f13% %MINIFYHTMLd21b902a6f0fda155de134ea21ff0d2f14%

According to Deadline, "Project Hail Mary" follows the story of an astronaut alone in a spaceship, charged with saving the planet.

%MINIFYHTMLd21b902a6f0fda155de134ea21ff0d2f15% %MINIFYHTMLd21b902a6f0fda155de134ea21ff0d2f16%

The "La La Land"The actor last appeared on the big screen in 2018, playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle & # 39; s"First man"