Russian state oil company Rosneft, in a sudden move, sells assets in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela – Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft said on Saturday it will cease operations in Venezuela and sell all its assets in the country, a sudden move that could damage Venezuela's already collapsing economy.
The United States had imposed sanctions on two Rosneft oil trading subsidiaries this year for helping Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro stay in power. Those sanctions have hurt the company's business in other parts of the world.
By the end of 2019, Rosneft had become Maduro's biggest economic ally, representing up to two-thirds of the country's oil trade and a significant part of crude oil production. The lifeline provided by Rosneft has allowed Maduro to maintain a flow of foreign exchange and supply the country with gasoline.
In a statement, Rosneft said it had agreed to sell its Venezuelan assets to an unidentified company that it described as the exclusive property of the Russian government.
"Being an international public company, we made a decision that interested our shareholders," Mikhail Leontyev, a Rosneft spokesperson, told Interfax, a Russian news agency. "Now, we have the right to expect US regulators to follow through on the promises they have made publicly."
Rosneft's withdrawal from Venezuela could deal a blow to the country's declining oil industry, which has struggled to cope with tougher U.S. sanctions and, more recently, falling global oil prices.
However, it is unclear whether the announcement would actually result in Rosneft's departure from Venezuela.
The lack of publicly disclosed details about the sale, combined with an unusual compensation structure and the involvement of a Russian state buyer, may allow Rosneft to continue doing business with Maduro under a different name to avoid U.S. sanctions.
Industry executives with interests in Venezuela said Rosneft appears to want to remove its name from Venezuelan headlines without substantially changing Russia's role in Venezuela.
The Trump administration this month sanctioned TNK Trading International, a Rosneft subsidiary, after stepping up shipments of Venezuelan crude to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
The sanctions on two Rosneft subsidiaries that shipped Venezuelan oil have led China and India to cut purchases, causing an overflow of oil storage tanks at Venezuelan ports. That has put more pressure on Venezuelan production, which had stabilized at 750,000 barrels earlier this year, but is now falling as the coronavirus is reducing energy demand and forcing Venezuela to sell what it can at prices. very small.
Anatoly Kurmanaev reported from Caracas, and Clifford Krauss from Houston. Ivan Nechepurenko in Moscow contributed reports from Moscow.