Russian state oil company Rosneft, in a sudden move, sells assets in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela – Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft said on Saturday it will cease operations in Venezuela and sell all its assets in the country, a sudden move that could damage Venezuela's already collapsing economy.

The United States had imposed sanctions on two Rosneft oil trading subsidiaries this year for helping Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro stay in power. Those sanctions have hurt the company's business in other parts of the world.

By the end of 2019, Rosneft had become Maduro's biggest economic ally, representing up to two-thirds of the country's oil trade and a significant part of crude oil production. The lifeline provided by Rosneft has allowed Maduro to maintain a flow of foreign exchange and supply the country with gasoline.

In a statement, Rosneft said it had agreed to sell its Venezuelan assets to an unidentified company that it described as the exclusive property of the Russian government.