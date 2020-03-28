Roman Reigns withdraws from WrestleMania 36 – Up News Info Detroit

Roman Reigns is reported to have withdrawn from WrestleMania. Reigns, one of WWE's biggest and most recognized stars, met Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at one of the main events. The event, which moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, has already been recorded. Fans were not allowed to attend, given the coronavirus health crisis.

Reigns, who recently survived leukemia, chose not to participate, since his immune system is likely still compromised. Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported the news, and ESPN later confirmed it.

Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia at age 22, but quickly went into remission. He suffered in recurrence in 2018, which took him out of the ring. In RawIn a particularly poignant moment, Reigns broke his character to reveal his struggles with leukemia and his vulnerability as a person at the time. The Superstar returned to the fight early last year, and WWE fans greeted him with chants of "welcome back." And his measured return seemed designed to peak at WrestleMania. That plan has now apparently changed.

%MINIFYHTMLba9c2fe8272d7b1b762f913703b8f9cf11% %MINIFYHTMLba9c2fe8272d7b1b762f913703b8f9cf12%

WrestleMania 36 is slated to air April 4 and 5, with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski hosting the two-day event.