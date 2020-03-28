Rockets intercepted over the Saudi capital Riyadh, Jazan: state media | News

%MINIFYHTMLa2277d4891c067952fdf762d55a17b5711% %MINIFYHTMLa2277d4891c067952fdf762d55a17b5712%

The ballistic missiles were intercepted Saturday in the sky over Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan, state media reported, citing their own sources and the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Residents in Riyadh reported multiple explosions around 23:20 (20:20 GMT), followed by sirens from emergency vehicles in some northern districts.

%MINIFYHTMLa2277d4891c067952fdf762d55a17b5713% %MINIFYHTMLa2277d4891c067952fdf762d55a17b5714%

The source of the shells was unclear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

%MINIFYHTMLa2277d4891c067952fdf762d55a17b5715% %MINIFYHTMLa2277d4891c067952fdf762d55a17b5716%

The Yemeni Houthis, aligned with Iran, fighting the Saudi-led coalition, have launched hundreds of missiles and drones across the border, mainly on nearby military and civilian targets, but also in Riyadh.

The last strike attempt in the capital was in June 2018.

Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for a drone and missile attack in September 2019 at two oil facilities that initially halved Saudi oil production, even after the Houthis claimed responsibility. Tehran denies its participation.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen civil war in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, overthrown by the Houthis in 2014.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict that is widely seen as a power war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.