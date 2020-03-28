Robert Lee understands the closure of golf and urges against a great fight | Golf News





Dropped: all UK courses are closed

With the "unreliable,quot; public as a likely contributing factor behind the closure of all UK golf courses, Robert Lee understands the decision while urging officials to avoid a late major fight …

I have isolated myself for over a week since I started experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms last week. I wasn't that bad, but it ran its course and just stayed out of everyone's way!

And with the country locked up, there's not much to do anyway, aside from watching classic sports on TV. Who knows when the sport will return live, but I think it's more likely to be a few months instead of a few weeks. It's hard to see the world get back on track until a vaccine to fight COVID-19 is found.

The heads of England Golf and Scottish Golf had no choice after the closure was announced.

We may watch some sports, including golf, return to competition without spectators, only to tiptoe back to some sort of normalcy, and we may see some of the best professionals playing the strange exhibition match similar to the days of wonderful world of shell golf.

But that seems a long way off, and right now there is no golf anywhere in the UK at any level, or not that we know of anyway. The relevant authorities ordered the closure of all courses, and that was not a big surprise.

Perhaps it would have been different if more people had followed the guidelines regarding social distancing. If this had been observed more strictly, and I'm speaking in general, not just on a golf course, then it might have been possible to continue playing golf.

However, it appears that all were issued an edict and were not given the choice to remain open or not. When you trust people to do the right thing, it's easy to get into a hassle, so it's not worth the risk.

The public is not trustworthy. Golf can be done in the current climate, but it would require a lot of discipline from everyone. It's a shame because there's more than enough room on a golf course to keep your distance, and it's a great way to exercise.

But you can't rake a bunker, because you can't make everyone touch the same rake, it's the same for each flagpole, and you would be reaching into the hole to get your ball out. Some courses removed the rakes and raised the hole to eliminate the risk, but the blocking announcement made those efforts futile.

No one knows when golf can be resumed at any level

You can't even meet a friend for a dog walk, much less go golf, so the game, like most sports, is now stopped. With the closing regulations, you could have allowed yourself to play golf with a member of your household, but how is that monitored?

In the end, it is easier and more logical to say: "No more golf at the moment,quot;, and that is all. It is very disappointing, especially since we are enjoying our best weather of the year. And the golf ban also reduces the risk for the demographic that will dominate many club members: the elderly, the people most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The same applies to driving ranges, even though they might be perceived as areas of "natural social distancing," but the realism is that no business can stay open unless it's a supermarket, a chemist, or a surgery. a GP.

You could argue that you are standing in the bay with a lot of space between you and the closest person, but at some point there will be a bottleneck, there will be a queue for the balls, and you will again be dependent on everyone being sensible and adhering to the rules.

And, like the risks associated with playing golf, it just isn't worth it. It is the same for everyone, it is new for everyone, and we all have to be patient, ride it and wait for golf to return sooner rather than later.

Greater Logjam

The rumor mill is in full swing around the majors to be played during fall and winter, but the fight to squeeze four majors this year seems a bit ridiculous to me. The logistics of trying to put them all before the end of 2020 is complicated.

Players will enter them halfway, so the quality of golf will not be the usual standard, and that will devalue each event even further. It will be impossible for the best in the world to give their best when they have had so little competition for months.

There is a possibility that the Masters will be played in the fall

The majors have to do with showing the best golfers, playing the best they can, but that's not going to happen this year, so there doesn't seem to be much point in trying to accommodate four majors, and a Ryder Cup, any time soon. autumn and winter period.

And where could you play the US Open or the PGA Championship in October or November? It would have to be southern California, Florida, or even Texas. So that means more work to change locations and ensure courses are up-to-date for a specialization.

Unless players can be fully ready by the end of the summer, my vote would be to come back with a clean slate in 2021 and start again with the usual format and schedule.

And what about the Ryder Cup? It could be argued that it is being played in the only place in the US. USA Where you could get away with no crowds as Whistling Straits is in the middle of nowhere. But what would the Ryder Cup be without the partisan nature of the crowd?

The Ryder Cup is as much about the spectators and the atmosphere as it is about the talent on the ropes. And that talent would probably have to be chosen this year with the qualification system for both teams decimated by the break.

If I had two teams chosen by the captains, and there were no crowds present, I would be diluting and devaluing what is an amazing golf product and advertisement.

The two Ryder Cup captains can end up choosing the 12 players.

But all of that seems a long way off right now, and the uncertainty remains for now. I would love to think that by the end of the year we will have seen a ton of professional tournaments completed and covered by Sky Sports Golf.

I don't know how likely that is, no one knows for sure and right now it is impossible to plan ahead, be it a few days or a few months. There are so many unknowns, and that makes it harder for golfers to motivate and focus when they don't have a date to return.

If you know, even roughly speaking, when competitive golf is scheduled to return, it allows you to generate some kind of momentum and propulsion, but no one has that right now, no one has anything to work for and everyone is stuck.