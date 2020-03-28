Rihanna brings surprise back to music in new PARTYNEXTDOOR song & # 39; Believe It & # 39;

The slow groove jam, which is part of the recently released album & # 39; Partymobile & # 39; by the & # 39; Loyal & # 39; singer, marks the first new music by the Barbadian singer in three years.

Up News Info –

RihannaThe long-awaited return of music is finally here. On Friday, March 27, the Barbadian singer surprised her fans by announcing the launch of her collaboration with NEXT PARTY"Believe it." She tweeted, "Believe it !! @partynextdoor album live !!!" along with a fragment of the music.

The new song, which has been made available for the pleasure of listening on YouTube and music streaming platforms, is a slow jam packed with rhythm featuring Rihanna's voice at various points in the song. She takes approximately 40 seconds off the track. "That's when you think so," he says eagerly. "That's when you think / think you want to see me."

%MINIFYHTML5dfddbd98fd967e3c6e05b8e339eb0e111% %MINIFYHTML5dfddbd98fd967e3c6e05b8e339eb0e112%



<br />



"Believe It" marks Rihanna's first new music in three years. He previously partnered with PND in his Duck"Work", assisted by the Canadian singer and songwriter.

"Believe It" is part of PND's upcoming album "Partymobile," their first album in four years, which was released Thursday at midnight on OVO Sound. The set of 15 tracks also features a collaboration from Drake, "Loyal", which has spanned a remix.

Meanwhile, Rihanna last appeared on a single in 2017, when she appeared on N.E.R.Depic "Lemon", Future"selfish", DJ Khaled"Wild Thoughts" and Kendrick Lamar"Loyalty". Her latest album "ANTI" debuted in 2016.

Since then, his fans have eagerly awaited his new album, which is called "R9". In October, he joked about his upcoming new album, "I like to see it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It won't be typical of what's known as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements on every track."