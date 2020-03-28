Restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area struggle to survive; Association gives a grim estimate – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – In one of the world's most famous food destinations, the lights of many of San Francisco's biggest names will be dim this weekend as the industry struggles with the requirements of social alienation of the coronacvirus.

Some have opened sidewalk takeaways, serving gourmet food and drinks, under the status of liquor laws, in bags for customers waiting in their cars.

%MINIFYHTML7020f2f1b11fca25201fc3f8323b6a4911% %MINIFYHTML7020f2f1b11fca25201fc3f8323b6a4912%

RELATED: Restaurants offering take-out orders in San Francisco

On Friday, the California Restaurant Association sent an impressive letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that up to 30,000 California restaurants could be permanently closed due to coronavirus restrictions that have closed dining rooms and caused widespread layoffs.

In the letter obtained by The Associated Press, the association said the compensation for protective public health measures that have limited restaurants to take away and deliver "has been almost a destruction of our … industry."

"We believe that the state has a moral obligation to take equally aggressive measures to address the economic damage caused by these measures," the group wrote.

Even with Washington's $ 2.2 billion economic bailout package, up to 30% of the state's 90,000 restaurants could close without additional help from the state, the letter added.

Among the proposals: delay planned increases in the state minimum wage; postpone payments of property taxes; defer sales and payroll taxes; cancel health fees and permits for one year; and require gas and other utilities to continue the service, even without payment.

Organized labor promised to aggressively oppose any effort to delay scheduled wage increases for workers.

"These workers don't know if they will have a job when the pandemic ends and now they have to worry about whether their employer will steal the raise," said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11, in a statement.

Steve Smith of the California Federation of Labor said in an email that “restaurant and retail workers are on the front lines of this crisis, providing basic needs to those in need. This is not the time to talk about taking away the wages that the promised workers have earned so much. "

Earlier this month, when the state was seeking to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Newsom said state restaurants should temporarily close their doors to dining customers, limiting take-out or delivery operations. Instead of a mosaic of statewide rules, he said, "We think it's necessary."

Health officials have urged "social distancing,quot;: stay 6 feet away from other people to help prevent the spread of the virus and avoid groups.

Among those affected: the Cohn Restaurant Group, which closed more than two dozen restaurants in Southern California, forcing the firing of 1,700 workers. The company has launched an assistance program to help employees, including Visa gift cards to cover food, gas and other essential items.

"The decisions that have been imposed on us have not been taken lightly and we feel the full and serious responsibility of their weight," owner David Cohn said in a statement.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.