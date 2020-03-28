Rent the Runway fires all retail employees due to coronavirus uncertainty

Rent the Runway, a popular clothing rental brand, laid off all of its retail staff through Zoom yesterday. The company, which operates primarily online, has physical locations in California, New York, Chicago, and Washington DC. Currently, all stores are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company is not sure when or if they will be able to reopen.

During a Zoom meeting with retail staff, a company executive said the business was forced to "dramatically reevaluate,quot; its current operations to maintain the business. "All the teams at RTR are being affected in some way today," he added. “With the current uncertainty and ongoing government restrictions that aim to protect public health during this unprecedented pandemic, we have no visibility of when or if we will be able to reopen our stores. As a result of this, all retail roles are removed. This was a heartbreaking decision. "

%MINIFYHTML72276a5393e099122a41cb7f5a3b1cdf11% %MINIFYHTML72276a5393e099122a41cb7f5a3b1cdf12%

Employees say their email accounts were disabled shortly after the call, which lasted less than 30 minutes. Retail employees receive their final paycheck on or before April 3, and hourly employees are paid for shifts they had scheduled before March 31, according to documents reviewed by The edge. Additionally, employees receive severance pay and two months of health insurance. The company also sent an email with details on how to apply for unemployment.

Rent the Runway already contacted clients earlier this month to address concerns about the coronavirus. "First, according to Harvard Health, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted from soft surfaces like cloth or carpet to humans," the email read. In addition, our cleaning agents and practices are designed to kill viruses like the common cold and flu. While scientific information is still being developed, we have no reason to believe that our processes are not effective against COVID-19. "

In September Jason Del Rey in Recode He reported that the company was experiencing significant late order delays, resulting in hundreds of angry customers. Jennifer Hyman, executive director, said the problem was the result of the company that updated its warehouse system. Immediately after, he had to stop accepting new clients. By October, the operation seemed to be on its feet again.

But the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically reshaped the economy. State governments have asked nonessential companies in California and New York to remain closed to stop the spread of the virus, and business owners are forced to make tough decisions.

For companies like Rent the Runway that operate primarily online, retail stores may need to be closed. "Rent the Runway has always been too good to be true," said a former retail worker. The edge. "We don't sell anything, there isn't much to do in the store." She asked to remain anonymous because their separation was conditional on the signing of a no-contempt agreement.

In a statement to The edge, a Rent the Runway spokesperson said: "We strive to make this transition as smooth as possible for our employees, from compensation to continued health insurance coverage. While we have no idea how long it will take. Affected our business, we remain committed to serving and supporting our employees and customers during this difficult time. "