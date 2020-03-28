Red Sox organist Josh Kantor continues to spread joy from home

%MINIFYHTML595cfa66e49a5107480532603dc967fa11% %MINIFYHTML595cfa66e49a5107480532603dc967fa12%

When a close friend texted him Thursday afternoon to propose the idea of ​​a virtual "seventh inning stretch,quot;, Red Sox organist Josh Kantor was intrigued and quickly latched on to the concept.

He had never done a live broadcast of any kind before, but it was opening day and he felt nostalgic and inspired. Kantor assumed that many others were discouraged by the lack of baseball as well, and thought this would be a small but significant way to provide some joy in a bleak moment.



"I was hoping maybe some people would come, and maybe they would get one or two requests, and it would go for about eight to 10 minutes, and if it was fun, I would do it again," Kantor told Boston.com. "I received about 100 requests the first day and went for over an hour."



The official count was 96 requests, and he played 39 songs, including some favorites from Fenway fans. Almost 3,000 people have watched the video. The next day, he continued what has now become a half-hour daily at 3 p.m. tradition, and has no plans to slow down as long as there seems to be interest.

Commentators so far include his youthful piano teacher, a childhood friend who gave him his first pack of baseball cards, former Red Sox reliever Lenny DiNardo, and many more. Kantor, who proudly wears the Red Sox team, shows the Red Sox cards and leans his big head Carlton Fisk towards the camera, he may not be able to respond to every request, but he is doing his best to keep up to date.

"This is a small thing I can do to make that springtime joy a little bit present to me and anyone interested in tuning in," Kantor said. "Anyone who wants to request a song and have them try to play it and hopefully not kill it too much."

Kantor, of course, is being modest, as he does everything but butcher songs. His music generally reverberates throughout Fenway Park, as familiar as the voice of legendary public speaker Carl Beane and as unique as the dialect of local vendors.

At the moment, though, Kantor is stuck without the baseball season for the first time since work began 17 years ago. When it started, Pedro Martínez was king, and he is adjusting to a world without one of his main distractions and passions.

Every day Martinez was scheduled to launch, Kantor would leave work at Boston University, go to Fenway and cheer from the stands while Martinez painted another masterpiece. Kantor said it is hard to imagine having any other job that he could love as much as this one, where he is really delighted to go to work.

"I wish it was baseball season right now, like it was supposed to have been," Kantor said. "I wish we were playing ball games. Many people want it. The fans, the players, the people who work in the stadiums and many other people. "

But Kantor is working diligently to make the most of his new normal. He continues to work part-time for a local library, take daily walks, watch Monty Python movies, and support his wife, the Reverend Mary Eaton, while working closely with the Boston homeless community to ensure everyone is fed. the more possible. .

Kantor has also enlisted Eaton as his unofficial personal video assistant, in case tech issues arise. In return, he is asking those who watch the live broadcasts, which have the media, to consider donating to a local food bank.

Its main objective is to spread positivity and joy through music. That's what you generally hope to achieve on a given day, and you see no reason to stop now.

"People everywhere are taking a step to help each other," Eaton said. "Having a,quot; stretch "scheduled near the end of the workday gives me something to look forward to. I need these moments so I can continue to do my part. Plus, it's fun."

Josh Kantor is used to playing at Fenway Park, but for now, he's happy to try to spread the joy virtually. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Kantor's children's piano teacher from 1977-85, Dera Weaver, chimed in and said she loved to play.

"He was definitely a little embarrassed and self-conscious, like," OMG, the teacher is watching. I hope I don't make any mistake 'or' I hope you don't think badly of me because now I'm playing pop songs instead of all the classic lessons he gave me as a kid, "Kantor said." But she's so warm, charming and wonderful, and she was such a great teacher. important. I was enjoying it, and I was happy and having a good time, and that meant everything to me. ”

One fan, Chris Grossi, commented, “Josh, seriously, thanks. Wifey and I just finished 10 days of symptoms, and that's the biggest smile we've had all week. I will not request another year. 🙂 "

As long as he puts smiles on people's faces, Kantor is happy.

"It's an opportunity to take a little break and stretch, and maybe smile, and then get back to the work that we have to do," said Kantor, "who is taking care of each other to get through this."